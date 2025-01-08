Jonathan Bailey, the man, the myth, the moment. It doesn’t matter if you fell for him when he was the brooding Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, or you’ve recently been enchanted by his performance as Prince Fiyero in Wicked. One thing’s clear: Bailey’s got everyone under his spell.

And now, even the king of wit himself, Ryan Reynolds, can’t resist catching a case of the Jonathan Bailey bug. The National Board of Review (NBR) Awards was held yesterday in New York, and the gala was brimming with Hollywood’s finest, celebrating the best in film. But honestly, who needs trophies when you’ve got Bailey stealing hearts left and right? The actor, fresh off his role in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation, not only dazzled audiences on-screen, but also charmed the likes of Reynolds, who couldn’t resist putting Bailey in the spotlight.

Jealous, Ryan?

i know jonny was kicking his feet and giggling omg

When Reynolds took to the stage, he delivered what can only be described as a love letter wrapped in sarcasm and dipped in pure admiration.

I think we can all agree that Jonathan Bailey is objectively perfect. Perhaps too perfect.

And he didn’t stop there. Reynolds hilariously claimed that Bailey’s magnetic charisma could destabilize the Hollywood Leading Men Society (HLMS), and called for an intervention: “It is in our collective best interest that Jonathan Bailey tone it the f*** down.”

Tone it down? Honestly, Ryan, we love you, but never. Bailey’s perfection is what keeps us going. His speech sent waves of laughter through the audience. Of course, Reynolds’ playful jabs only underline the reality that Bailey’s performance in Wicked has everyone talking. Fans can’t get over his show-stopping dance number in “Dancing Through Life,” a scene that perfectly shows his ability to entertain, not just as an actor, but as a performer. Watching him move with effortless grace? At this point, it’s like a public service for us.

One fan hilariously summed up the mood online: “I know Jonny was kicking his feet and giggling omg.” And let’s be real, that visual is quite plausible. Bailey has always had that self-aware, cheeky charm that makes him seem like your ultimate dream crush and your fun best friend rolled into one.

The Jonathan Bailey effect

Then again, Bailey isn’t just a pretty face or a talented performer: he’s a whole vibe. His ability to light up a room, whether on-screen, on-stage, or in an interview, is unmatched. He’s the kind of guy who makes you feel like he’s winking directly at you through the screen, and let’s face it, maybe he is. And it’s not just fans who’ve fallen for him. Fellow actors, from Bridgerton co-stars to Hollywood heavyweights like Reynolds, can’t help but gush over his talent and charm. Altogether, Bailey seems to have mastered the art of making everyone, from the audience to his peers, feel like they’re part of the Jonathan Bailey fan club.

With Wicked already setting the stage for him to conquer Hollywood, his future is evidently as dazzling as his smile. And while Reynolds might jokingly call for him to “tone it down,” we’re all here for Bailey cranking it all the way up. We might not survive it, but it’ll definitely be worth it.

