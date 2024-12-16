‘That’s my online husband right there’: Jonathan Bailey flaunts massive biceps in a black vest and fans are deservedly drooling

Jonathan Bailey is on the fast track to becoming a household name thanks to his performances in Bridgerton and Wicked (and we look forward to what he brings to his next project, the 2025 blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth). Still, when he’s not wowing us with his onscreen talent, he gets our attention for another reason: his style!

Recommended Videos

As Bailey’s star continues to rise — and he has had an exceptional year — so does the public interest in him. He has given multiple interviews, sometimes accompanied by impressive photospreads, like the recent one for Who What Wear. The actor posted several photos on his Instagram for the viewing pleasure of his 5 million followers, and in the pictures, he not only looks good but is also a sharp dresser.

In the first snap, he wears tailored pants and a pale yellow Zegna shirt with rolled-back sleeves and undone top buttons for a more casual finish. But the second and third pictures are even better because they saw him ditch the shirt and wear a dark brown Dior vest and matching pants instead. This allowed him to show off his muscular arms, and the tight fit is also incredibly flattering!

Fans like what they see and have shared their thoughts on the post in the comment section.

Well, what do we have here, Mr. Bailey?

“Thats my online husband right there,” a fan wrote. “Our national treasure!! You’re so loved Jonathan!!” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “Making all the other chairs in the world really jealous,” “Marvellous, gorgeous,” and “Imagine looking in the mirror and getting to stare at this.”

If Bailey was not an actor, he previously told Harper’s Bazaar he wanted to become a primary school teacher. However, it seems like a career in modeling could also be a good fit because he looks like a natural posing for photos. Bailey has also shown an interest in fashion, including attending Paris Fashion Week for Loewe and one of fashion’s most prestigious events, The Met Gala, where he wore a custom Loewe double-breasted white suit jacket, black pants and, most notably, an oversized floral detail, pinned at the base of the neck.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, he touched on his personal style, jokingly describing his outfit at the time as a “navy marshmallow.” Although he had very little to say then, he spoke more about his approach to fashion in an interview with GQ in November. “The idea of a very relaxed, elevated day look is something I’ve always enjoyed,” he said of his decision to wear shorts during a photocall for Wicked in Sydney, Australia (which got a lot of attention from fans because it showed off his toned legs). “Sometimes, you feel like what you decide to wear chooses you. The waist, the cut of the trouser, the pleat, and the waist — it made me feel very elegant.”

me anytime jonathan bailey was on the screen during wicked pic.twitter.com/5g3YqdfZep — tommy 🎄 (@contrarianshit) November 24, 2024

Longtime fans of Bailey will know his style has evolved, which can be credited to his confidence and success but also the great work of his stylist, Emma Jade Morrison. “Jonny is a whimsical, mischievous delight, so we try to show that through his sartorial choices,” Morrison told GQ. “He is joyful and cheeky, with an old soul, so I love to modernize classic shapes through colors, materials and saucy bits of skin.” They’ve found the winning formula, so why change it?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy