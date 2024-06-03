There’s one ‘Bridgerton’ relationship that might be fractured forever if season 3, part 2 follow through on its promise

Bridgerton season 3 is filled with a lot of emotion. Whether we’re talking about friendships, romance, or duty, the new season has it all, and, since Netflix decided to divide the season into two releases, it leads to more questions and speculation.

Netflix has just released the trailer for the second half of season 3. The streaming giant decided to apply to Bridgerton the same treatment it did to other hit shows like The Witcher, You, or Stranger Things, and divided season 3 into two equal parts. The first part, which premiered on May 16, consists of four episodes, with the remaining episodes scheduled to be released on the platform on June 13. Following the cliffhanger ending of part 1, the trailer does nothing but add even more drama, questions, and possible heartbreak.

Season 3 follows the highly-anticipated relationship between world traveler Colin Bridgerton and secret gossip columnist Penelope Featherington (whom fans affectionately call Polin). Their relationship has been hinted since season 1, and, following Colin breaking Penelope’s heart in season 2, the series couldn’t avoid their relationship anymore. So, instead of following the right order of Julia Quinn’s novels, it skipped one book (that consisted of Benedict’s story), going straight into Polin. However, this comes with some drama for many characters.

Penelope and Eloise’s relationship is in trouble

Eloise and Penelope had the strongest relationships in the first two seasons. The two had been friends forever, and shared the same feelings about the traditions of the rest of the ton, both being opinionated and interested in books. The characters had a very important dynamic in the romance-focused series, but they had a big falling out in season 2 after Eloise found out Penelope was Lady Whistledown. Given all the things Penelope had written about her in the gossip column, season 3 began with the two of them still on a questionable note.

Eloise spent the first part of season 3 building a new friendship with Cressida, which turned out to become a fan-favorite part of the season. Some people even went as far as asking for the two of them to get together. Meanwhile, Penelope was all alone, hoping she might find a husband to escape all the scrutiny.

Based on the new trailer, their relationship might continue to be strained, at least for the first few episodes. The footage starts with the new couple entering Colin’s home and telling the Bridgertons about their new engagement. Everyone seems thrilled, except Eloise. She later insists Penelope comes clean about being Lady Featherington, pressing her that, if she didn’t, she would tell Colin herself.

Since this is Penelope and Colin’s season, the audience is still very much invested in Penelope’s friendship with Eloise, something they have been deprived of in season 3. The first half still left them on a sour note, and, if Eloise followed through on her promise to tell Colin, their relationship might be over forever.

Eloise was also the one to slip the information that Colin was helping Penelope find a husband, albeit unintentionally. However, if she does reveal Lady Whistledown’s identity and jeopardize Penelope’s future with Colin, their friendship might be over forever.

Will Penelope and Eloise be friends again?

The over two-minute trailer didn’t answer our most ardent question. Penelope and Eloise still found themselves in uncharted territory, but that might not last long. Although Eloise slipped the details about Colin helping Penelope, she had only told Cressida and didn’t think anyone would hear her. Although she seemed annoyed with Colin wanting to marry Penelope, she wouldn’t intentionally hurt her brother and former friend. On top of that, ruining Polin forever in season 3 and not giving them the happy ending they deserve seems highly unlikely.

Also, there might be a silver lining for Penelope and Eloise’s friendship. Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has teased the two of them will be friends again when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think their friendship is very much the secondary love story of the season,” Brownell boldly stated, despite other love stories taking center stage in season 3, besides Polin. Fans even noted how Francesca and Lord John Stirling stole the show, and Violet Bridgerton herself might find happiness again with Lady Danbury’s brother, Lord Marcus Anderson.

With the showrunner putting so much emphasis on Eloise and Penelope, we can’t help but hope Eloise isn’t the one to ruin Polin in the much-dreaded third-act breakup drama. At the same time, Brownell added, “we’re very invested in happy endings. So, what exactly that looks like, I’ll leave to be seen.” That, dear reader, seems like hope for us.

