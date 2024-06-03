Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
At least one Bridgerton is unlikely to have a happy ending in season 3, part 2

Dear gentle reader, the wait until more ‘Bridgerton’ episodes is quite short.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024

Netflix had a completely different approach to handling Bridgerton season 3. Unlike other seasons, this time, the series arrived in two parts, with the streaming just releasing the trailer for the second half.

Brigerton season 3 would finally tell the highly-anticipated story between Benedict Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The couple was originally supposed to have its spotlight later on, had it followed the original order of Julia Quinn’s novels. Book three, titled An Offer from a Gentleman, followed Benedict’s story, but the Netflix adaptation decided to reorder it and skip to Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Polin’s story, which has been teased since season 1. Switching up the book order wasn’t the only change, as Netflix released the eight-episode season in two parts.

The first four episodes of Part 1 premiered on May 16, ending with Penelope and Colin’s steamy, chemistry-filled, and cliffhanger-ending carriage ride. Netflix decided to keep us interested with more footage from the remaining four episodes, releasing the trailer for what’s to come. However, not everyone seems to end the season happily.

Benedict Bridgerton seems to be up for disappointment again

The Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer sets up more drama between Penelope and Colin. The trailer begins with them walking into the Bridgerton home to announce their engagement, and Colin’s family is thrilled (except Eloise, of course). Their happiness will surely be put to the test in the remaining episodes, but their happy ending isn’t the only one up for question.

Because the trailer sets up Benedict Bridgerton up for disappointment, again. In a new scene, Benedict is seen with his new lover, Lady Tilley Arnold, in bed, reading a new issue of Lady Whistledown. However, the second-eldest Bridgerton brother is up for heartbreak again, as he sees Tilly arrive at the ball with another gentleman, to Benedict’s surprise.

So far, there’s no confirmation the Shondaland series will return to his story in the upcoming season, which means he will experience heartbreak once more, with no clear indication of his happy ending. If he were to be the lead of the upcoming season (which is long overdue), season 3 part 2 might also introduce his new flame, Sophie.

One Bridgerton seems to find happiness, again

Violet Bridgerton dancing with Lord Marcus in Bridgerton season 3
via Netflix

One surprise in season 3 might be Violet Bridgerton, on her way to find love again. The matriarch of the family has expressed her desire for companionship in the series’ spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. While viewers focus on the eight Bridgerton siblings finding love, Violet’s romance with Edmund Bridgerton is still a vital, unseen part of the story. However, Violet deserves to find happiness again.

Season 3 introduced Lady Danbury’s brother, Marcus, which has been created specifically for the TV show. Lord Marcus Anderson has expressed his interest in Violet, and the two are seen dancing together in the trailer for the upcoming second half. That suggests Violet might have someone else tending to her blooming garden soon.

Bridgerton season 3 Part 2 arrives on Netflix on June 13, where we’ll find out where the series will finally set up Benedict to find his happily ever after.

Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.