‘William owes the Queen an awful lot’: Prince William guided from beyond the grave by late Queen Elizabeth amid personal strife

The Royal Family has really missed Queen Elizabeth since she died in 2022. Although the ruling clan’s interpersonal problems already started prior to her passing — what with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the country and Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal, both 2020 — the much-loved monarch felt like the glue that was holding the institution together.

Things have only gotten tougher for the Royals since the late queen’s death, with 2024, in particular, being one of the most notoriously unlucky years for the family in its modern history, considering both King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer. Prince William has really had to step up to the plate in a big way, then, and sources say it’s the spirit of his greatly missed grandma that’s helped him get through it.

“They used to chat about his future duties”: Queen Elizabeth’s coaching has helped Prince William survive his toughest year yet

Prince William has made no secret of how difficult this past year has been for him, even uncharacteristically admitting to the press that it’s been “probably the hardest year of my life.” The Prince of Wales didn’t have to elaborate on why that is as it’s clear for all to see, given how he’s had to support his wife and father and look after his kids, not to mention look after the kingdom, all while maintaining his own mental health.

According to Royal expert and author Andrew Morton, it’s the teachings he learned from the late Queen in his youth that have steered William through such a turbulent time in his life. Even though it probably would’ve been easier for him to retreat from public life during his period, William has been busier than ever, which Morton believes stems from he Queen’s lessons.

“The Queen always used to say you’ve got to be seen to be believed, and that’s as true today as it was 50 years ago. So the show has to go on,” he told OK!. “William has undertaken as many official engagements as he can. But it requires a lot of maturity, common sense and empathy.”

Morton went on to describe how the prince has picked up the need to — as the old British cliche puts it — “keep calm and carry on” throughout the bad times from the Queen. Even when William was a teenager, he had a close relationship with his grandmother and she would discuss what his future would look like when he eventually had to take on more responsibilities, a time which is now coming to pass.

“He used to see her every weekend when he was a pupil at Eton,” Morton explained “They used to chat about his future duties and she prepared him in a very careful way. William owes the Queen an awful lot, as do they all.”

William might not be as keyed into the supernatural and the spiritual as his brother and late mother, but the ghost of his grandmother — or at least her memory — has certainly been keenly felt this year, and it sounds like she’ll be with him throughout his own eventual reign on the throne as well.

