With his anti-Prince Harry stance as the backdrop, Donald Trump confirms exactly what he thinks about King Charles and Queen Camilla

Given his eagerness to throw Prince Harry out of the U.S. and dislike for the alleged preferential treatment the estranged royal has supposedly received from the Biden administration, Donald Trump does appear to harbor less than positive feelings when it comes to the royal family. But does that hatred extend to the remaining members of the family in the U.K.?

Evidently, Harry and Meghan are the exception as the new president of America couldn’t admire Charles more.

During behind-the-scenes footage from his campaign, he showed admiration for King Charles and Queen Camilla. Is it because Trump relates more to his age group or is he merely responding to the potential of finding a strong ally in the monarch?

In the new TV program, The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback, we had the chance to see Trump looking back on his 2019 state visit to the U.K. As he was flipping through a photo album, Trump was reminiscing about King Charles. “Hopefully he’s going to be well because he’s a really good person,” Trump said while taking a pause on a picture of the then Prince Charles. It looked like Trump was really concerned about the King’s cancer diagnosis. He even showed appreciation for Queen Camilla, calling her “fantastic.”

It's pretty amazing that the new President of the USA, the leader of the free world, loves our country more than our own Prime Minister does.



🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8dRQYBrJwo — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) November 8, 2024

Trump shared his thoughts about the late Queen as well while pointing to a picture of her with him. “This was with Queen Elizabeth, she was unbelievable. We had a very good relationship, really good,” he added. According to a Queen Elizabeth II biography, A Voyage Around the Queen, from author Craig Brown, this “relationship may have been one-sided“. Brown claims that the late Queen confided to a party guest that she found Trump “very rude.”

It is clear Trump is really proud of the photo album. He resembles a child flashing his new toy, as he flaunts the pictures, exclaiming “These images, I mean, who has images like this?”

“This is your favorite president with the Queen. She was unbelievable, really fantastic.”

While the royals have never really shared a solid opinion about the Republican, Trump and his family have always held the royals in high esteem. Eric Trump recently shared his own support for the royals, particularly William and Kate, calling them a “rock” of the future generation. Formally, you can say King Charles and Trump were indeed somewhat close. Junior Trump once shared a childhood memory of the King visiting Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Charles also wrote a sympathy letter to Trump after one of the assassination attempts.

Trump hasn’t softened his stance on Prince Harry, however. He was harsh on the Duke of Sussex in the past and he continues to be. Trump called Harry “whipped” and said that he is “not a fan.” The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank at the heart of Trump’s controversial Project 2025, is trying to get access to Harry’s immigration documents to see if he lied about his drug use while applying — an offense that could get him ousted from the U.S. Trump has pointed out in the past that he would consider deporting the Duke if the faintest whiff of a lie hides in his documents.

So, how does one think so highly of the royals while wanting to deport one of their family members? Well, this is just how Trump behaves and how he builds opinions about people. It’s clear that Trump didn’t like the Sussexes indirectly supporting Joe Biden back in 2020 when they urged voters to avoid ‘false information” and “online nastiness” (which are synonymous with Trump, aren’t they?)

