WWE star steals the show with half-court bucket at NBA All-Star weekend

As the NBA All-Star Weekend marches forward to the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, it kicked off Friday night with a big bang. WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, of all people, blew minds when he sunk one from the half-court at the end of the All-Star Celebrity Game.

It’s an entire NBA weekend for the best in the game as well as for the fans that began with the Jordan Rising Stars Practice a little after noon and then was followed by the Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference at 5:30 pm. That was all just a warmup for what was about to come when Team Dwyane met Team Ryan for the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game.

Team Ryan consisted of Ryan Smith, Kane Brown, Cordae, Diamond DeShields, Calvin Johnson, Marcos Mion, The Miz, Albert Pujols, Everrett Osborne, Ozuma, Guillermo Rodrigues, and Sinqua Walls. On Team Dwayne was Dwayne Wade, Nicky Jam, Jesser, Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, DK Metcalf, Jannelle Monae, Arike Ogunbowale, 21 Savage, Ranveer Singh, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex Toussaint. While DK Metcalf walked away with the game’s MVP award, The Miz stole the show with his last-second shot that stunned the crowd.

To everyone’s confusion, while Team Ryan was celebrating an 81-81 tie at the buzzer, the refs weren’t even trying to count it. What a way to steal a WWE wrestler’s greatest basketball moment, something he’ll most likely never be able to do again. There are NBA players who can’t make that shot if they’re not Steph Curry that is. Of course, it stunned everyone, except for the refs.

Why does there always have to be someone hating on a guy who just accomplished something phenomenal? Watch a regular NBA game and there’s traveling all over the court, but people aren’t trying to have that conversation, are they?

What are we watching, an after the buzzer travel? — S⃣T⃣A⃣R⃣ D⃣U⃣S⃣T⃣💎✋🤚⚡️ (@PhobosRealty) February 18, 2023

Was it traveling? It wouldn’t have hurt the night at all if the refs would have counted it, and let the points stand. They go into overtime and the fans get to watch more of the celebrity game. What was the deal?

They should’ve just counted it, it’s a celebrity game man — Ze Swanky (@ze_swanky) February 18, 2023

Metcalf will always hold that MVP award for his performance in Friday night’s game. It’s too bad people aren’t talking about him today because The Miz’s shot is all they’ll remember.

The weekend is packed full of great entertainment from the Starry 3-Point Contest to the Slam Dunk event and culminating in the All-Star game on Sunday night. Catch it on ESPN and TNT for those fans who don’t have NBA TV.