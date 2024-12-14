Forgot password
Will Smith, Diddy
Photos by Dick Thomas Johnson, David Shankbone/Wikimedia (CC BY 2.0)
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Y’all can stop all the memes’: Will Smith breaks his silence on the speculation about his relationship with Diddy

Will Smith is setting the record straight.
Jean Mendoza
Jean Mendoza
|

Published: Dec 14, 2024 09:23 am

Will Smith is now addressing the rumors about his association with Sean “Diddy” Combs three months after the rapper’s arrest. As more details emerged about Diddy’s alleged activities, speculations began circulating about which celebrities attended his so-called “freak-off” parties, and Smith was one of those mentioned.

Smith is currently on tour as part of his return to the music industry, and on Dec. 12, he performed at the Observatory North Park theater in San Diego, California. It was during his time onstage when he decided to speak out about the Diddy fiasco, and he made it clear that he had nothing to do with the disgraced rapper’s alleged activities. Smith told the crowd that he doesn’t typically respond to rumors about him but said, “Your memes was doing too much. Y’all was having me mad.”

Following Diddy’s arrest, many took to social media to share their opinions on the matter as well as poke fun at the rapper and other celebrities they believed were aware of or attended the freak-offs. Smith said that he’s seen the memes and admittedly, he found some of them funny.

“I’ve been seeing y’all’s memes and stuff… Some of that stuff’s funny. I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s**t to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes. You can stop all of that bulls**t.”

Smith stated that he’s never done any of the “stupid s**t,” didn’t attend Diddy’s freak-off parties, and added that anyone who says otherwise is lying.

What’s the nature of Will Smith and Diddy’s relationship?

Smith and Diddy have been photographed in public together since the ‘90s, frequently appearing in the same circles as they rose to fame as rappers. There are many photos of them together during public events, but it isn’t known how deep their friendship goes beyond what the public sees. In 2022, however, Diddy said something about the incident when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The rapper was in attendance at the awards ceremony to introduce a tribute for The Godfather but before that, Diddy said, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party, okay? But right now we are moving on with love.”

After the raid of Diddy’s homes in March, videos surfaced about Smith, his wife Jada, and their two children, Willow and Jaden. The claims were about how the parents “sold” Willow and Jaden to Diddy. To some, the videos seemed real, but many pointed out how easy it is to create those types of videos to generate more views. Fact-checking site Snopes rated the claim “Unfounded,” which according to their rating description means that they have thoroughly investigated the matter and found no evidence to support the claims.

During his show, Smith continued to say that he’s been “nowhere near” Diddy and jokingly said, “I don’t even like baby oil,” referring to about 1,000 baby oil bottles discovered in Diddy’s home after the raid. Meanwhile, Diddy will remain in custody in New York until his next hearing, which is scheduled on May 5, 2025.

Author
Jean Mendoza
Jean has been a freelance writer since 2007 and has contributed to outlets such as Lomography, Inquisitr, and Grunge. Her expertise include true crime, history, and weird and interesting facts. Her spare time is spent listening to podcasts, reading books, and gaming.