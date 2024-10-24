‘Yessss, your highness’: Prince William makes surprise statement that whips up excitement after triumphant victory

Prince William took to X on Tuesday to celebrate a win for his favorite football team and his short post has received quite the executed response from footie fans online.

Aston Villa secured their third Champions League win against Bologna on Tuesday, meaning they are still undefeated this season. The team has made their fans proud so far, winning against BSC Young Boys, Bayern Munich FC, and now Bologna. One of the team’s most well-known fans is of course Prince William, who has supported Aston Villa all his life.

After the team’s win, the Prince replied to a post from TNT Sports with his and Kate’s official X account. It was a short message confirming that he had been watching the game while tagging sports commentator Ally McCoist who joked that the Prince would be watching from home.

Of course I was watching, @Ally_McCoist9 #UTV W 💪 https://t.co/KkCwgrj9Lu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 22, 2024

William also added a hashtag, #UTV which stands for “Up The Villa” which, as you’d expect, is a phrase oft shouted by fans of the club by way of support. It’s easy to forget that the royal family has a human side, and from time to time (although not very often) they can actually be somewhat down-to-earth and relatable. Is Prince William just one of the lads? Are the Royal Family secretly like every other family in England? The answer is no, let us never forget that King Charles didn’t know what cling film was.

The message came directly from William

Another thing that made the post stand out was the signature “W” at the end which, if you know anything about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account, then you know that means William wrote the message himself. A “W” or a “C” or “W&C” means that either William, Kate, or both wrote the message, if neither of those letters are tacked on the end then you know it’s likely some generic message probably from someone working in PR.

Naturally, it’s pretty validating when a literal prince supports your team so fans of the club were excited, responding to the prince’s post with their own celebrations. One simply wrote “Yessss, your highness.”

Another congratulated William on his team’s win while thanking him for all the work he’s done, “Congrats to your team Will. You have been marking many games of late. I am glad to see you having fun. You work so hard help me & everyone.”

A third wrote: “You will have to book leave for the final.”

Taking some time to chill and watch the game was no doubt a welcome distraction for William who is currently dealing with his father and wife’s cancer diagnosis and the collapse of his relationship with his brother, all while still performing royal duties. Not to mention what may be impending drama on the Royal Family front should talk of Prince Harry’s relocation to Europe pan out. Aston Villa’s current streak probably gave him something to smile about this week, nothing can put a pep in your step like your team winning a match.

