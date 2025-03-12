The internet is in full detective mode, and this time, the mystery involves A Simple Favor co-stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. While director Paul Feig has tried to squash rumors of a feud between the two actresses, fans aren’t buying it. Especially when social media sleuths are pulling out receipts. Moreover, as Lively’s currently in the midst of a PR storm, Another Simple Favor arrives with some freshly baked contorversies.

Something’s off at SXSW

Let’s rewind to the SXSW Film & TV Festival, where Lively and Kendrick reunited for Another Simple Favor. On the surface, it should have been a moment of celebration. However, things took a weird turn when Kendrick was asked what it was like working with Lively again. Instead of gushing about their on-screen chemistry, Kendrick gave a short, awkward response: “Oh, you know…”

Worse yet, she casually strolled away, feigning aloofness towards the question. Meanwhile, Blake Lively had a much more enthusiastic take, saying “it’s the best.” But actions speak louder than words. Moreover, fans couldn’t help but notice that the two actresses weren’t exactly spending time together outside of work obligations.

The social media receipts

Fans began raising eyebrows when YouTube personality Melanie King took to X, claiming that Lively was “terrified to walk the red carpet” with Kendrick at the SXSW premiere. King alleged that Kendrick was so done with Lively and never wanted to work with her again. Director Paul Feig wasn’t having any of it, and quickly shut down the claim with a blunt response: “Um… you’re wrong.”

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop fans from pushing back. Even film producer Andy Signore weighed in. He pointed out that Lively is currently in the middle of a legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni. In her lawsuit, she claimed that she was “terrified to go out.”

Signore questioned Feig directly, asking: “Are you confirming Blake’s LYING in her complaint about being ‘terrified to go out’ & wasn’t terrified to see people at SXSW? Also, why are you always trying to DENY that Anna & Blake can’t stand each other? When they can’t! Your crew confirmed this to me.”

Furthermore, there was comedian Zack Peter, who noticed something strange. There were no solo photos of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick together. The only shots of them in the same frame were strictly group photos. Coincidence? Maybe. But given the rumors swirling around, fans aren’t convinced.

Blake’s Instagram post speaks volumes

Additionally, there’s Blake Lively’s Instagram post with an innocent-seeming gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s promotional tour in Austin. It could have been the perfect opportunity to shut down the feud rumors. However, it might have done the opposite. Lively gushed about working with “each of you” in her caption. But while Kendrick was featured in one on-stage shot from the SXSW event, she was noticeably absent from the rest of the candid, behind-the-scenes moments.

Meanwhile, Lively posted multiple fun snapshots with her co-star Michele Morrone, along with plenty of pics of her team. So, out of 20 images, Kendrick appears in one. If everything was all good between them, fans expected more. At least one selfie together? Despite the growing list of clues, Paul Feig remains adamant that there’s no drama between Lively and Kendrick. Sources close to the film also insist that the two actresses are professionals, and that any supposed tension is nothing more than internet gossip. But that’s not enough to convince fans. If Hollywood history has taught us anything, it’s that where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.

