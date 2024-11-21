‘You’re unreal wow’: Tate McRae leaves fans gasping for air in white lingerie and royally ticks off a grandma

At just 21, Tate McRae has already proven herself as one of the hottest musical talents. She is also not afraid to take risks, both with her music and outfit choices, and there have been times when she’s opted to wear very little. So, posing in a cute lingerie set should be no big deal, right? Oh, no, very wrong!

The “you broke me first” singer shared a selection of photos on Instagram that serve as the perfect opportunity to update fans (she has over 5 million on Instagram alone) on the happenings in her life. This includes a look at behind-the-stage footage, airport dressing, and her balancing on a chair while showing off her figure in matching white underwear and silver heels. The post has attracted a lot of attention from McRae’s fans, who have praised her for her beauty and talent. Reactions include, “You’re unreal wow,” “I wish i could be The Kid Laroi right now,” and “your best shoot yet.”

Tate McRae causes a stir as she poses in her underwear and creates what one grandma thinks is a terrible example for youngsters

However, posting photos that embrace sensuality is not always met with praise, and the one comment that stood out to us came from one very angry grandma! “Young girls and young boys seeing yet another example of using your body and sexual innuendos when there’re such healthier ways. Not an example I want my granddaughter looking up to.”

Now, let’s try to see her side of the argument, shall we? Social media can be dangerous and toxic, especially for impressionable young minds. Is there an unrealistic standard of beauty that is created because of the images in the media? You bet. But when is it ever OK to comment on another woman’s body and bring her down? Having the confidence to pose in your underwear should be a celebration of empowerment, especially for women.

Throughout history, how women act, what they say, and how they dress has been policed by men. It’s almost 2025; have we still not come to a point where women should be able to choose for themselves if they want to celebrate their bodies? Oh, that’s right, our reproductive rights are still being taken away, and having a different political opinion results in verbal abuse.

Anyway, back to Tate McRae. To put it mildly, she doesn’t care what you think because she joined forces with SKIMS for their holiday-themed lingerie and loungewear sets. Some pieces to mention include the lacy red bodysuit and the matching red and white snowflake print cami and panties. “I love the holidays, and SKIMS always nails the perfect pieces for every occasion,” McRae said in a statement. “This year’s holiday collection is amazing! It has such a cute mix of comfy and romantic styles. I felt amazing in everything and can’t wait to wear it all season.”

Kim Kardashian, the brand’s founder, also released a statement explaining why McRae was the right woman for the job, noting how the brand wanted the collection to feel “bold and exciting.” She continued, “Tate McRae was the perfect fit. She’s captivating, beautiful, and truly of the moment. She looks incredible in every shot, and her confident, playful spirit really brings the new collection to life.”

The collection went on sale on Oct. 30, 2024, so if you’re looking to gift yourself something this year, it could be this! But if your granny is anything like the one who commented, don’t let her see the packaging.

