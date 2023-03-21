Zack Snyder reveals a Snyderverse comic was once in the works

Director Zack Snyder recently opened up during an interview with The Nerd Queens about why Snyderverse comics never came to fruition.

For context, Snyderverse describes the trilogy of films the 57-year-old directed while a part of the DC Universe and the spin-offs that featured the characters involved in his projects. Snyder was a part of DC Universe until May 2017, when he stepped down as director of Justice League following his daughter’s death.

The three movies considered a part of the Snyderverse included Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In the March 19 discussion, Snyder disclosed that Snyderverse never became a comic because his desire for the project changed over time. He told the outlet while mentioning his new Netflix film Rebel Moon,

“I would really enjoy that if it was a possibility. There was a time when we were gonna do that, and then there was a sort of change of desire, I guess. We’re doing a graphic novel for Rebel Moon, I think we’re gonna do an animated short. We’re gonna do a bunch of other things that are just insane, it’s all in the works.”

Despite sharing the unfortunate news about Snyderverse comics, Snyder also mentioned having something in store for his fans. The filmmaker revealed that all three of his DC Universe projects would be returning to the big screen in honor of SnyderCon, an event scheduled to take place next month in Los Angeles. Snyder stated as he talked about his excitement for the theatrical debut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League,

“Because the IMAX version of Justice League, we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version [Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition]. I just wasn’t sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League originally aired as a limited series on HBO Max in 2021. Although a few details about SnyderCon have been released to the general public, the only thing that is known about the event is it is set to occur in the final week of April and will also feature a Q&A session with Snyder.