A Zack Snyder-James Gunn DCU team-up surprisingly gets shot down by fans

In a world where superhero team-ups couldn’t be more common, having the folks behind camera join forces seems like an obvious next step. Yet in the case of directors Zack Snyder and James Gunn, the possibility of a DCU collaboration seems a bit tricky. One Reddit user has an interesting proposition; what if Snyder stepped in to helm an adaptation of The Authority, the DC/Wildstorm imprint comic series? Could he do Jenny Sparks, Midnighter, Apollo, and Jack Hawksmoor justice (so to speak)?

Zack Snyder already had his time at DC, obviously, for better or for worse. In the process, he crafted some pretty incredible stories, and although some didn’t quite make the grade, they all had something Zack Snyder-y to offer, in their own way. Reddit has been ablaze this morning with fan debate over this notion of Snyder’s potential Authority return, and unlike Superman — it doesn’t like like Zack Snyder is coming back to the DCU to save the day.

Now, it’s true that Snyder and Gunn are friends. As creatives, we can imagine they both have an incredible amount of respect for one another, and their sensibilities certainly align (in some areas, that is). Still, we’d like to think the working relationship between Zack Snyder and James Gunn is more of a Batman and Superman type thing. Respect, sure, but should they work together?

Can’t really argue with the logic here. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League weren’t exactly perfect movies. They touched on some pretty heavy duty themes, gave us some cool moments, and provided a platform for some of the world’s finest actors — but fell flat when it came to satisfying audiences.

Before you go saying “but the Snyder Cut was awesome” — yes, it was awesome, but is it enough to get Zack back in the DC director’s chair? Probably not.

Looking at the future, these users hit the nail right on the head. Zack Snyder is at Netflix now, making Star Wars inspired sci-fi that we can’t wait to get our eyes on. The not-so-subtly titled Rebel Moon, Snyder’s next big blockbuster, looks like it’s going to be a mind-melter.

The sad reality is that even if he wanted to return, Zack Snyder doesn’t have time for DC anymore. Thankfully, James Gunn absolutely does, and we can’t wait to see what he cooks up.