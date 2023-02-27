Zendaya stuns in not one, but two pink numbers at the 2023 SAG Awards

Zendaya is no stranger to the red carpet and has been gracing us all with her fabulous self for some time now. The actress has come a long way since her Disney days and has become a style icon thanks to her impeccable taste and standout looks that she premieres at each and every event she attends. Now, at the 2023 Sag Awards, she shows us once again why she is a true Hollywood star.

After missing the Sag Awards last year, Zendaya is back and looking pretty in pink as she has attended the award show, in which she is nominated, in a romantic Valentino gown. The actress is an ambassador for the Italian brand and has worn their designs on many occasions over the last few years. She is up for the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role of Rue in HBO’s Euphoria, a role that has already earned her a Critics Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Image by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Her outfit screamed (in a very respectful manner we must add) old-school glam with the strapless dress corseted up top, hugging her figure before flowing down into a magnificent rose-covered train. She styled her more recent shorter style into vintage loose waves and topped it all off with a rather dazzling-looking diamond necklace and bracelet from Bulgari.

Once inside the awards, the actress changed again into another design, a pink, black, and light blue paneled dress that perhaps looks a little more comfortable to sit down on (the rosettes from the Valentino design could not have been ideal to sit on). The dress continued to show off her figure and even had a small under-the-bust diamond cut out to show off her toned physique. Her necklace was swapped for an extravagant-looking choker.

This is the second night in a row that the actress has wowed us with her award ceremony style after also wearing not one, but two gorgeous looks to the NAACP Awards last night. The actress rocked the red carpet in a green and black vintage Versace number from the 2002 Spring/Summer collection before changing into a custom white Prada two-piece which was a rework of one of the fashion house’s 1993 collection outfits to present an award later on in the evening.

Though we adore seeing her in amazing look after amazing look the constant changing must be exhausting and we thank her for her services to style and fashion.