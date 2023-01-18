A controversial take on Plastic Man’s package is getting DC fans all hot and bothered

Have you ever thought about Plastic Man‘s private parts? No? Well, now’s the time to start.

Eel O’Brian, the former petty criminal who transformed himself into do-gooding superhero after gaining stretching powers, isn’t typically the most talked-about of DC characters, but that’s all changed today as Plastic Man has been trending on Twitter thanks to a surprisingly controversial take on a certain part of his anatomy.

DC Comics writer Gail Simone, whose status as a legendary creator of the comics universe means that she has the power to make whatever she declares canon, has come clean about her belief that “Plastic Man’s thing is normal.” Yes, according to Simone, although the rest of the hero’s physical form can be restructured into all kinds of shapes, his — ahem — little Eel O’Brian allegedly cannot.

Controversial comic lore take:



Plastic Man's thing is normal. — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) January 18, 2023

A glimpse into the unfortunate side-effect of being Plastic Man.

plastic man every time he has to squeeze through something https://t.co/qicFAeuo2M pic.twitter.com/hVnu9XZgC5 — Space Ritual Live (@lumerianfeasts) January 18, 2023

Other DC scribes soon weighed into this unexpectedly thorny issue, including Tom Taylor, who imagined what Plastic Man’s problem would be like in practicality.

Like, all the time?

He turns into a couch, or a Kaiju, or a ladder, and his thing just sits there, all normal? — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) January 18, 2023

Well, thank you for very much for that hideous image.

Nah he wraps it up in the rest of his body. It’s like inside — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) January 18, 2023

Ba-doom-TISH.

That's a bit of a stretch — Drawmoore Pictures – Curly Vol 1 out now! (@Drawmoore_Pics) January 18, 2023

Naturally, this whole Plastic Man pickle got people thinking if this is likewise true of the other stretchy superheroes out there, with fellow DC character Elongated Man also trending. Although, when it comes to Mr. Fantastic’s thing, we all know the deal with that…

Mr Fantastic’s thing however is orange rocks — Devo Shandor (@ItsAllDevo) January 18, 2023

By the way, if this has whet your appetite to find out more about the rest of the Justice League members’, uh, members, you may wish to check out the Birds of Prey’s salacious song from Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which we have no idea how they sneaked past the censors. You’re welcome.

I think they disagree. pic.twitter.com/wC42kq2JQN — Ryan Higgins (@RyanHigginsRyan) January 18, 2023

Now we just need the DCU’s own prospective Plastic Man Ben Schwartz to way in with his thoughts.