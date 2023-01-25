A spicy revelation about Superman and Lois Lane is tickling the fancy of DC fans.

News of the Man of Steel and his journalist wife’s cheeky activities spread like wildfire among fans on Twitter when ComicLoverMari posted a hilarious scene in the comic when the couple’s son stumbles upon evidence in his father’s closet.

Superman and Lois Lane are canonically freaks in the sheets pic.twitter.com/EjrGofJ2zo — Mari 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) January 24, 2023

It looks like Lois and her man hung on to his bare-chested chained garb from Superman, Action Comics #1037, The Warworld Saga for personal use behind closed doors. Jon feels awkward and covers his face when he realizes that his parents are into kink, while his unapologetic mother reminds him of the importance of privacy.

OP sympathized with Lois’ fetish, posting another photo of Superman wearing the gear and admitting that he looked irresistible.

Can’t say I blame her tbh pic.twitter.com/EkvDh8UYuE — Jalen (@jayjjalen) January 24, 2023

SPIDEY1500 gave the couple credit for staying consistent and dropped more receipts on Lois and Superman’s naughty ways, sharing a capture of airborne hanky panky.

A they was getting it on in the sky once, so I ain't surprise what they do at home 😄 pic.twitter.com/Ksp0UNVN4f — 2KO (@SPIDEY1500) January 24, 2023

Humorless SaintJorgeSupreme had a pearl-clutching reaction to the news. They tried to throw cold water on a hot topic by grumbling nonsense about the sexually repressive good old days.

I miss when comics were about saving lives + adventure and not the kinks or sex lives the characters have. — SaintJorgeSupreme🔮✨ (@SaintJorge2) January 24, 2023

Naturally, a hilarious side-scuffle ensued as NamerFate called SaintJorgeSupreme out for having a Doctor Strange profile photo despite the character’s famously debauched antics in the 1980s.

You have a Doctor Strange pfp. Doctor Strange was having orgies all the way in the 80s. Surely you can't have a problem with this. — Fate Namer (@NamerFate) January 25, 2023

Ballcapgamer also came for SaintJorgeSupreme, pointing out that a glimpse into the couple’s private life made them seem more authentic and relatable.

It adds believability and realism to the stories when this kinda stuff is hinted at as it makes the characters themselves seem more realistic. Most comics are still about adventure and saving lives with sexual exploits and kinks mostly just hinted at — ballcapgamer (@ballcapgamer) January 24, 2023

Observant fans started letting more of Lois’s skeletons out of the closet, recalling her infamous Wonder Woman cosplay.

I mean Lois has Wonder Woman "Cosplay" pic.twitter.com/seV32vN78e — Excelhedge (@Excelhedge) January 25, 2023

It doesn’t look like fans will stop having fun with the salacious disclosures about Superman and Lois. Ultimately, they share a strong emotional bond, mutual respect, and a wholesome playfulness that keeps their romance burning.