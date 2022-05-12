‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer reveals comic book inspirations behind secret guest star

The MCU takes plenty of liberties, but not so much in this case.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

John Krasinski made a shocking appearance as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2, for which screenwriter Michael Waldron partially credits legendary comic book writer Jonathan Hickman.

In an interview with Murphy’s Multiverse, Waldron shouted out Hickman, saying that the top-secret guest star’s Doctor Strange 2 character arc was derived from his comics – specifically, the stories “of the Illuminati and how they dealt with Incursions.”

He also mentioned how Hickman’s work impacted – at least on an indirect level – how Krasinski approached the role.

“I still have to be deliberately cagey for one more weekend about the specifics about these actors and everything, but it was really trying to draw on that Hickman version of that, of the Illuminati and how they dealt with Incursions. That specific character I love, deeply and was excited to collaborate with that actor on and how to bring him to life.”

Despite admitting that he’d drawn plenty of influence and inspiration from the printed page when it came to introducing and establishing Kraskinski’s version of Reed Richards, Waldron claims he has no idea what the future holds for the stretchy superhero, who was of course turned into spaghetti by the Scarlet Witch before having his head popped in brutal fashion, saying that it was “a question for someone else”.

Fans had endorsed Krasinski as their number one choice for the part years ago, so it would be an understatement to say the house was brought down when The Office and A Quiet Place alum dropped by unexpectedly to give the people exactly what they were clamoring to see, even if it didn’t turn out like anyone was expecting.

Until that very important question gets answered, then, you can check out Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2, which is playing in theaters everywhere.