The first Muslim superhero to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms. Marvel, is starring in her own Disney Plus series. Iman Vellani is playing Kamala Khan who becomes Ms. Marvel, a teenage superhero. Ms. Marvel is a fangirl at heart in the comic books and specifically likes Captain Marvel, borrowing her name to create her own moniker.

A creative team created Kamala Khan at Marvel Comics which consisted of the editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, the writer G. Willow Wilson and the artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. Her first appearance was in Captain Marvel Vol. 7 #14 in 2013 as an unnamed cameo, while her first full appearance was in January 2014 in a one-shot called All-New Marvel NOW! Point One Vol. 1 #1.NOW.

Kamala as Ms. Marvel has a few different abilities which revolve around altering her physicality. These polymorph abilities allow her to alter her size, stretch, and heal. It is worth noting that these abilities are different from her ones in the Disney Plus series, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed to diverge from the comic books when it came to her origin story.

After enjoying Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus you might want to brush up on some Ms. Marvel comic books, so here is every Ms. Marvel comic book you should read if you’re interested in the character.

Ms. Marvel Vol. 3

The first series to feature Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel was Ms. Marvel Vol. 3 which ran for nineteen issues between 2014 and 2015. The series was written and drawn by two of Kamala’s creators, G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona respectively. Ms. Marvel Vol. 3 introduced the reader to Kamala’s world, growing up in New Jersey as a Pakastani Muslim. We also see how Kamala first received her powers after breathing in Inhuman Terrigen Mist. While the series shows us how Kamala adapts to her polymorphing abilities, a large part of the book is dedicated to filling out her world which includes her friends Bruno and Nakia, her brother Aamir and her parents, Yusuf and Muneeba.

Ms. Marvel Vol. 4

Ms. Marvel Vol. 4 was the direct follow-up to Ms. Marvel Vol. 3 after Kamala had joined the Avengers. This series ran for a total of thirty-nine issues and ran from 2015 to 2019. G. Willow Wilson continued her run on Ms. Marvel, as she wrote this volume as well as the last. A few different artists worked on the series including Takeshi Miyazawa and Nico Leon. Kamala learned that becoming an Avenger as a teenager was not all it was cracked up to be as the series tied into Civil War II which fractured the Marvel universe. The series also saw Ms. Marvel develop a romance with Red Dagger, another hero.

All-New, All-Different Avengers

All-New, All-Different Avengers ran concurrently with Ms. Marvel Vol. 4 from 2015 to 2016. This Avengers series consisted of fifteen issues written by Mark Waid with art by Adam Kubert. All-New, All-Different Avengers saw a new line-up for the Avengers which consisted of Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Sam Wilson as Captain America, Jane Foster as Thor, Nova, Vision, and Iron Man. While short-lived, this series would see Ms. Marvel as an Avenger only a few years after her debut. This also wasn’t the clearest time for the Avengers in Marvel Comics as several other Avengers teams were active at the same time, but only this one had Ms. Marvel.

Champions Vol. 2

After the Marvel Universe was shaken up by the events of Civil War II, Kamala left the Avengers and joined the newly formed team the Champions. Champions Vol. 2 had a lineup of Ms. Marvel, Nova, Miles Morales, Cyclops, Viv Vision, and the Totally Awesome Hulk. The series ran from 2016 to 2018 for a total of twenty-seven issues, one annual and a Monsters Unleashed tie-in. Champions Vol. 2 was written by Jim Zub with art by a few different artists including Humberto Ramos, Francesco Manna, Kevin Libranda, Sean Izaakse, Marcus To, and Max Dubar. Unlike the Avengers, the Champions were an entirely teenage group who claimed the name Champions to separate themselves from their former teammates, the Avengers.

Secret Warriors Vol. 2

The first five issues of Secret Warriors Vol. 2 were a tie-in to Secret Empire. In fact, the Secret Warriors were formed by Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Daisy Johnson, better known as the hero Quake, after it was revealed that Steve Rogers was a secret Hydra agent in the events of Secret Empire. Quake assembled some Inhumans who were outsiders to go underground with her and do their part to stop Hydra’s influence. These Inhumans included Ms. Marvel, Moon Girl, Devil Dinosaur, Karnak, and Inferno. The series ran from 2017 to 2018 for a total of twelve issues before it was canceled. Secret Warriors Vol. 2 was written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Javier Garron, Will Robson, Juanan Ramirez, and Ramón Bachs.

Marvel Rising

The Marvel Rising comic books were a part of a kid-friendly media line, which included some short films and one animated film. Marvel Rising also focused on the Secret Warriors but with a different lineup. The Marvel Rising team consisted of Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Squirrel Girl, America Chavez, Quake, and Inferno, with appearances by Spider-Gwen and Captain Marvel. The series ran between 2018 and 2019, with six main issues and four one-shots. The series was written by Nilah Magruder, G. Willow Wilson, Ryan North, and Devin Grayson, with art by Roberto Di Salvo, Marco Failla, Georges Duarte, Helen Chen, Irene Strychalski, Rico Renzi, and Ramón Bachs.

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel’s next solo series would be The Magnificent Ms. Marvel which ran from 2019 to 2021. The series ran for eighteen issues and one annual, ending with Ms. Marvel’s 75th issue consecutively. The Magnificent Ms. Marvel was written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Minkyu Jung. The series had Kamala go on new adventures, and start a new romance. The last few issues of The Magnificent Ms. Marvel dealt with the fallout of Kamala’s Law, a law introduced in the one-shot Outlawed which banned superheroes from operating if they were under the age of twenty-one.

Marvel Team-Up Vol. 4

In 2019 Ms. Marvel was the featured character for the fourth volume of Marvel Team-Up which was a chance to see your favorite characters in one book. The series lasted six issues before it was canceled. The first three issues of the book saw Ms. Marvel team up with Spider-Man (Peter Parker) as they went up against the Jackal. These three issues were written by Eve Ewing with art by Joey Vazquez. The last three issues of Marvel Team-Up Vol. 4 paired up Ms. Marvel with Captain Marvel and these issues were written by Clint McElroy with art by Ig Guara.

Champions Vol. 3

Jim Zub continued his run on Champions this time with a ten-issue series penciled by Steven Cummings. Champions Vol. 3 was released in 2019 and featured a larger team than its previous iteration. The roster for this run included Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Nova, Brawn, Patriot, Snowguard, Red Locust, Viv Vision, Dust, Bombshell, Joaquín Torres who was Falcon, and Nadia Van Dyne who was Wasp. Champions Vol. 3 was canceled after ten issues. The series had two tie-in issues for The War of the Realms.

Champions Vol. 4

Champions Vol. 4 was released between 2020 and 2021 and ran for ten issues before it was canceled like its predecessor. The series was written by Eve L. Ewing and Danny Lore, with art by Luciano Vecchio, Simone Di Meo, and Bob Quinn. This iteration of the Champions included many of the heroes from the previous additions as well as some newcomers. The storyline focused on the Outlawed storyline, where any superheroes under the age of twenty-one were banned from operating. Most if not all of the heroes in the Champions, including Ms. Marvel, were teenagers so this impacted them quite a lot.

Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin

The outlier on this list is Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin which is an original graphic novel aimed at a younger audience than her regular series, aimed at targeting an audience of eight to twelve year old kids. This graphic novel was written by Nadia Shammas and illustrated by Nabi H. Ali. You can find this book at bookstores as well as regular comic book stores.

Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit

Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit was a limited series of five issues that were released between 2021 and 2022. The series was written by Samira Ahmed and Andrés Genolet. Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit saw Kamala Khan visit her cousin in Chicago, which started a multiversal adventure where she was confronted by an alternate version of herself named Qarin. A trade paperback collecting the five issues is set to release on June 28, 2022.

Even though Ms. Marvel is a relatively new character compared to other superheroes, you can see by this list that Marvel has been taking full advantage of the popularity of the character by keeping her in books. This should be more than enough to cover the character you fell in love with in the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series. You should be able to find these comics online digitally or at your local comic book shop.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus.