Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy Are Finally Getting Their First Official Date

Fans of DC Comics’ Harley Quinn animated series are about to get a majorly anticipated treat. Issue #3 of the tie-in comic book will feature Harley Quinn’s first date with Poison Ivy! Finally!

The Harley Quinn digital comic book is a first from DC. It supplements the action of the Harley Quinn series, following events between seasons 2 and 3. The comics pick up with Harley and Poison Ivy running off together after Harley ditches Kite Man for her best-friend-turned-lover, with the two on the run from the Gotham City police.

The comic is titled Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, and issue #3 will feature their first date, including Lady and the Tramp-themed cover art. The series goes on sale Nov. 9, 2021.

The cover and official blurb from DC suggest that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s date will be memorable—just like it should be, as we expect from all good first dates. And yet, you can expect something to go wrong. In this case, Hush will bring Commissioner Gordon to the scene to disrupt the two girls’ romantic evening. Poison Ivy’s response to their disruption will surprise Harley—and we hope it brings the two together for more dates as the series develops.

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour is written by Tee Franklin, with art and cover work from Max Sarin and a variant cover by Meghan Hetrick. Season 3 of the animated series will stream exclusively on HBO Max with a debut either late in 2021 or early in 2022.