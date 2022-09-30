Marvel has over 8000 characters, and it’s safe to say many of them will never be adapted to the screen. There are so many weird characters with bizarre powers out there in the comics and it is unlikely we will ever see them in the MCU unless we find them at Emil Blonsky’s retreat as we did with the recent episode of She-Hulk.

Now, serious Marvel comic book fans are wondering what other odd and overlooked characters could be added to the ever-expanding MCU, and what exactly could they do there. This OP on Reddit wants an entire series of Howard the Duck, this time voiced by actor and comedian Seth Green, “just because.”

One fan wants these two obscure characters to work together, and let’s just say it would be pretty adorable to have a squirrel woman and a squirrel working together to solve crime.

As the MCU expands what kind of format they use, with the recent animated series What If..? and I Am Groot showing they can break the mold, fans wonder if they could do a looney tunes style show.

One Marvel character could be very useful for that format.

Some pitched some odd show premises using many heroes we have already on screen, but the villains… not so much.

After his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp, fans fell in love with FBI agent Jimmy Woo and really want to see more of him.

One fan had the great idea of not following a superhero, but an ordinary civilian just trying to live his life surrounded by the chaos of the events seen in Marvel films and series.

This gave another user the idea to do something along the lines of the animated Star Trek series Lower Decks.

And we will finish on this one, nothing to be said, but go look it up.

With so many characters to work with and so many formats to try there are boundless possibilities for the MCU as it continues to grow larger. The only question is if audiences can keep engaged as many feel they are suffering from superhero fatigue from the never-ending barrage of series and movies that Marvel and DC are currently producing. Though the above ideas might work for die-hard fans they could struggle to find a wider audience.