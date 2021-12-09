‘Superman’ writer signs exclusive deal with DC Comics

Comic book writer, Tom Taylor, signed an exclusive contract with DC Comics. The writer has been in the news recently for writing Jon Kent as bisexual in Superman: Son of Kal El comic, which he created with artist John Timms.

Tom Taylor is currently writing multiple DC Comics, Nightwing, and Dark Knights of Steel. He previously wrote the Injustice: Gods Among Us comics and DCeased for DC Comics, both critically acclaimed series.

Taylor has also written for Marvel, most notably writing the All-New Wolverine series. He has also had a stint on Spider-Man with Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man and X-Men with X-Men Red. He also has written some Star Wars comic books for Marvel and wrote Superior Iron Man in 2015.

This exclusivity deal is interesting because Tom Taylor has always jumped back and forth between both companies and started his own franchise, The Deep. So if DC comics has signed him for an exclusivity deal, that would surely mean no new Marvel creations from the writer. Tom Taylor will finish out his Dark Ages run with artist Iban Coello, but the miniseries has a couple of issues left that have yet to be released.

Taylor has been doing exceptionally well at DC Comics, with issues #1-5 of Superman: Son of Kal El going back for second printings. The book’s popularity could have been what made DC Comics snap him up, or more likely comic book fans are going to be happy with whatever Tom Taylor has planned in the coming years.

