DC Comics Says Surge Of Orders Coming In For Superman Comic Where He Comes Out As Bisexual

DC is reportedly getting an avalanche of orders for an upcoming comic where Superman comes out as bisexual.

According to ComicBook, the forthcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 has more orders than the title’s very first issue.

DC pre-emptively made the announcement that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent who is now taking up the mantle of Superman, would be bi-sexual, ahead of the comic’s official release in November.

The announcement has shaken up the comics industry and stirred controversy among some, like Hercules star Kevin Sorbo and Lois and Clark star Dean Cain.

However, the character choice has also garnered many defenders, such as comic writer Tom Taylor and even Star Trek star George Takei. And judging by the mountain of orders for the comic, we’re guessing there’s plenty of other comic fans who are enthusiastic over the development.

In anticipation of the newest issue, DC has announced a reprinting of issues #1-4 and encourage fans to put in their orders for those by Oct. 30, with the re-issues hitting store shelves on Nov. 23.

The reprints will also include a DC Pride logo, based on the “Progressive” flag designed by Daniel Quasar. The logo previously debuted during Pride Month in June for the appropriately titled DC Pride #1 and other comics centering around LGBTQ+ characters.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics,” Taylor said during the original announcement.

You can pick up Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 when it hits store shelves on Nov. 16.