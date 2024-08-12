All D23 parks announcements, confirmed

“The ultimate Disney fan event”– AKA the biennial D23 Expo — took place over the weekend in Anaheim, California, and it’s safe to say that our favorite Disney Parks will undergo some major renovations in the near future…

At this year’s D23 Expo, a series of announcements took place at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center. Spilling the beans surrounding new Disney musicals, movies, television shows and beyond, our favorite news is hands-down what is coming to Walt Disney World, Disney’s California Adventure, Disneyland: California and Disneyland: Paris in the upcoming years.

From the first-ever suspended rollercoaster at a Disney park to even more exciting attractions, keep scrolling for all of the D23 parks announcements from the past weekend.

Walt Disney World

Villains Land: A villain-inspired area that is currently in the works at Magic Kingdom

This area will feature two new attractions.

Disney Starlight: A parade that is coming to Magic Kingdom in the summer of 2025

Monster’s Inc Land: A Monster’s Inc-inspired area that is currently in the works at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This area will feature the first-ever suspended rollercoaster at a Disney park.

A Cars-inspired area is currently in the works at Frontierland

This area will feature two new attractions.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether: A Zootopia-inspired area that is currently in the works at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

An Encanto-inspired attraction is currently in the works at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

This will mark Encanto‘s first-ever attraction at a Disney park.

Disney’s California Adventure

An Avatar-inspired area is currently in the works at Disney’s California Adventure

A Coco-inspired attraction is currently in the works at Disney’s California Adventure

This will mark Coco‘s first-ever attraction at a Disney park.

Disneyland: California

Disneyland will hold a 70th anniversary celebration in 2025

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: An attraction that is coming to Disneyland on November 15

28. Walt Disney: A Magical Life: An audio-animatronic that is coming to Disneyland in 2025

This will mark the first-ever Walt Disney audio-animatronic, and it will be located inside the Main Street Opera House, rotating with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

Disneyland: Paris

A Lion King-inspired attraction is currently in the works at Disney Adventure World

What are you the most excited for? Personally, I cannot wait to party it up at the Disney Starlight parade next summer, but each and every update sounds like it will be a blast.

