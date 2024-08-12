Everything announced at D23, confirmed

Classified as “the ultimate Disney fan event” — one that occurs every other year — the highly-anticipated D23 Expo took place over the weekend at Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and naturally, it came with dozens and dozens of exciting announcements for Disney-lovers all across the globe.

From musicals to movies to television shows — as well as some exciting updates to our favorite Disney Parks — we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything that the upcoming years have in store. With 37 oh-so exciting announcements made at the D23 Expo this year — spanning from princesses to Pixar to Marvel — there is sure to be something that tickles your fancy!

Nonetheless, keep scrolling to see everything that was announced at the D23 Expo this year.

1. Moana 2, a movie hitting theaters on November 27

2. Avatar: Fire and Ash, a movie hitting theaters on December 19

3. Dream Productions, a series hitting Disney Plus in 2025

The series is said to be “inspired by the world of Inside Out” and “focused on the movie studio where Riley’s dreams are made.”

4. Win or Lose, a series hitting Disney Plus on December 6

This will mark Pixar’s first-ever original series.

5. Toy Story 5, a movie hitting theaters in the summer of 2026

6. Frozen 3, a movie hitting theaters in 2027

❄️Is there a chill in the air…?❄️

Jennifer Lee announces at #D23 that #Frozen3 will be coming to theaters in 2027! pic.twitter.com/cky5Y5JUko — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 10, 2024

7. A snippet of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The movie will star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

8. A snippet of Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson will reprise their roles and make their debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

9. Hoppers, a movie hitting theaters in the spring of 2026

The movie will star Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, and Piper Curda.

10. Elio, a movie hitting theaters in the summer of 2025

11. Incredibles 3, a movie that is currently in the works

12. Zootopia 2, a movie hitting theaters in November of 2025

13. Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, an onstage adaptation hitting Disney Plus in 2025.

The onstage adaptation will star Samantha Barks as Elsa.

14. Hercules, a live musical hitting London’s West End in the summer of 2025

15. The Greatest Showman, a live musical that is currently in the works

16. Skeleton Crew, a series hitting Disney Plus on December 3

17. Agatha All Along, a series hitting Disney Plus on September 18

18. Percy Jackson and the Olympians, season 2 is currently in the works

19. Freakier Friday, a movie hitting theaters in 2025

The movie will star Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

20. Lilo and Stich, a live-action movie hitting theaters in the Summer of 2025

21. David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, a series hitting National Geographic in 2025

22. Tron: Ares, a movie hitting theaters in October of 2025

The movie will feature music by Nine Inch Nails.

23. Mufasa: The Lion King, a movie hitting theaters on December 20

24. An Avatar-inspired area is in the works at Disney California Adventure

25. A Coco-inspired attraction is in the works at Disney California Adventure

This will mark Coco‘s first-ever attraction at a Disney Park.

26. Disney Starlight, a parade coming to Magic Kingdom in the summer of 2025

27. A The Lion King-inspired attraction is in the works at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris

28. Walt Disney: A Magical Life, an audio-animatronic coming to Disneyland in 2025

This will mark the first-ever Walt Disney audio-animatronic, and it will be located inside the Main Street Opera House, rotating with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

29. An Encanto-inspired attraction is in the works at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World

This will mark Encanto‘s first-ever attraction at a Disney Park.

30. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an attraction coming to Disneyland on November 15

31. Zootopia: Better Zoogether, a Zootopia-inspired area that is currently in the works at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World

32. Monster’s Inc Land, a Monster’s Inc-inspired area that is currently in the works at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

This area will feature the first-ever suspended rollercoaster at a Disney Park.

33. A Cars-inspired area is in the works at Frontierland at Walt Disney World

This area will feature two new attractions.

34. The Disney Cruise Line will add four new ships to its fleet between 2027 and 2031