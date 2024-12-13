Hooray, Disney Plus is rebooting one of the century’s most popular sitcoms, but wait there’s a catch

From 2000 through 2006, one gloriously unhinged sitcom stood above all others: Malcolm in the Middle. It was goofy, irreverent, and had one of the most realistic portrayals of an American family ever filmed. Gone were the polished sitcom families of the past. The Wilkersons were a family with parents who were just as wild as the kids. If you loved it, here’s a reason to rejoice: it’s coming back with all new episodes on Disney Plus. However, there is a catch.

Disney Plus just released a series of teasers with Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), his father Hal (Bryan Cranston), and his mom Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). They are all going to reprise their roles just in time for the 25th anniversary of the show’s official debut on the FOX network.

They’re back! Malcolm in the Middle returns with 4 brand-new episodes on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6nYVzjRq3M — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 13, 2024

The show’s creator, Linwood Boomer, is returning to help write the new episodes, per Deadline, and so is producer/director Ken Kwapis, who will direct the new episodes. Regency Television is producing the show for Disney Branded Entertainment.

The original show centered around young genius Malcolm and his three brothers and parents. There were a number of wacky side characters, and the show had one of the most distinctive styles of anything up to that point.

It’s hard to describe just how popular and influential the show was in its heyday. Malcolm was one of the first shows to be filmed with a single camera, and it paved the way for other cultural milestones like Modern Family, The Office, and Arrested Development. When it debuted in 2000, it pulled in an eye-popping 23 million viewers. It was up to 26 million just one week later.

The new show’s premise is that Hal and Lois want Malcolm at their 40th wedding anniversary. The new episodes will reportedly center around that trio, along with Malcolm’s daughter, who has yet to be cast. There’s a good chance we’ll also see brothers Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson) and Reese (Justin Berfield). It’s less likely we’ll see the youngest son Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), because he quit acting in 2010.

So what’s the catch? Unfortunately, we’re only going to get four episodes. At least that’s what we’re hearing so far.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, said the sitcom “captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability.”

“Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again,” Davis said. “With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Not only a commercial hit, the show was a critical darling as well. It won Emmys for comedy writing and directing two years in a row. Over the course of the show, it pulled in seven Emmys, a Grammy, and a Peabody Award. All of the past episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

