‘How generous of a multi billion dollar company’: Disney Plus just came up with a new way for you to stop your subscription

Modern problems deserve modern solutions, or in the case of Disney Plus, a way to do the bare minimum. The company just released a statement about new subscription options for its customers, and let’s just say it’s not having the desired effect.

Recommended Videos

It is not lost on everyone that streaming services have gotten out of hand. The few streaming platforms such as Netflix used to be a convenient way to catch up on movies, but now, it dominates the industry. There are more streaming services than there have any right to be, causing financial issues for subscribers. There are only so many platforms a person can realistically pay for but now Disney offers a solution of sorts.

According to whatsondisneyplus.com, Disney Plus will soon offer an option to pause subscriptions and return at a later date. This is an effort to mitigate subscribers canceling their subscriptions altogether. Because many people can’t afford to subscribe to everything, there is a current trend of people subscribing to watch a certain series, bingeing it, and then canceling.

Instead of lowering costly prices, Disney Plus will allow subscribers to pause their subscriptions, which encourages them to return at a later date. This will stop subscribers from leaving forever. But many can’t help but notice that this is clearly a decision to benefit the company with no real advantages for the consumer.

Oh how generous from a multi billionaire dollar company 🤷‍♂️❤️ — Sam Flow (@SamFlowres) November 13, 2024

For the consumer, there is no true difference between pausing or unsubscribing entirely. More than likely the only benefit is if they do return, it will be a slightly more streamlined process to sign up again. Once again, this shows that corporations are in charge of everything and reap all the rewards.

Streaming is destroying the consumer experience

Every once in a while, a true gem comes along. Disney Plus might as well be the Marvel network, but it has implemented some unique storytelling. After the success of WandaVision, the network found a way to bring back Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the power-stealing witch who wanted control over Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) arsenal of magic. Agatha All Along further defines Agatha’s character, showing her motivations while not having her apologize for anything she has done. Disney Plus has also been host to Andor, one of the most special Star Wars projects in a long time. These shows are the products of true visionaries, but it doesn’t happen often.

Most series are made simply to fill content in between Marvel and Star Wars films. Disney Plus is especially guilty of creating shows that fit into a brand, but don’t connect with all audiences. The trouble with these branded streaming networks is that they churn out things that start to resemble each other, with only a few exceptions. Streaming has made television a business more than an art form which feels like the last death rattle of the industry.

Streaming isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but there are potential solutions. Already sites like Disney Plus and Hulu are forming bundles, making it more financially feasible for customers. Disney reports that customers who bundle are less likely to unsubscribe since they are getting more bang for their buck. Ultimately, the best solution is the most obvious one. Streaming platforms are halfway to reinventing cable. Bring back the bundle subscription and viewers will be happier for it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy