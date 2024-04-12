The Disney World disability access change, explained

Walt Disney World is making some changes yet again.

Recommended Videos

This time, the theme park is tightening the rules for guests with disabilities. Their Disability Access Service (DAS) provides support for guests with disabilities that may hinder them from waiting in line for long periods of time, according to their website.

The DAS page specifies the service is intended for guests “with autism or something similar.”

Guests who may need to use the accommodations that DAS offers must register on the website via virtual meetings prior to their visit, previously guests could register in person during their time at the parks. Disney has added to the registration process in order to ensure guests who really need it get accommodations to help them best enjoy their experience at Disney Parks.

How do I sign up for DAS?

Starting May 20, 2024 guests must meet with a Disney Cast Member virtually anywhere from to thirty days before their visit. The person requiring accommodations must be at the meeting in order for accommodations to be granted. Guests can schedule an appointment on the Disabilities Service page of Dinsey’s website.

Chats are available from 7 AM to 10 PM Eastern time. The chat cannot be recorded and meetings are currently only available in English.

How does it work?

After you’ve registered and been approved for accommodations and made it to the parks, guests can sign up for “return times” for the attractions they’re interested in. This system acts similarly to the Virtual Queues that are available for some of the attractions at the parks.

When you arrive at the park, you can select return times on the My Disney Experience App. To find selections go to the menu tab ( ≡ ) at the bottom of the screen then tap the DAS button and the attraction you want to visit next. While you wait for your return time you can continue to enjoy and explore the parks.

The wait times for your selected attraction will be similar to how long you might wait in the physical line. Return Time selections can also be made with Cast Members and Customer Service representatives.

When and where is it valid?

Guest accommodations are only available at the park where they’ve been reserved. For example, if your reservations are at Walt Disney World, you have to reserve and interview for new accommodations at Disneyland.

Accommodations are available for the length of park reservations or 120 days, whichever period is shorter.

Accommodations made until May 20, 2024, are available for 30 days and DAS meetings are available in person through that date. Changes will begin on May 20.

If guests lie to receive accommodations they will be barred from Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts and all tickets and Annual Passes will be canceled and not refunded.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more