General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on April 06, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Category:
Disney

The Disney World disability access change, explained

Fine tuning their disability services.
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 08:26 am

Walt Disney World is making some changes yet again.

Recommended Videos

This time, the theme park is tightening the rules for guests with disabilities. Their Disability Access Service (DAS) provides support for guests with disabilities that may hinder them from waiting in line for long periods of time, according to their website.

The DAS page specifies the service is intended for guests “with autism or something similar.”

Guests who may need to use the accommodations that DAS offers must register on the website via virtual meetings prior to their visit, previously guests could register in person during their time at the parks. Disney has added to the registration process in order to ensure guests who really need it get accommodations to help them best enjoy their experience at Disney Parks.

How do I sign up for DAS?

@mncpena

#disney #disneydas #disneydaspass #disability #disabilitytiktok #parks #disneyparks #disabilityaccessservice

♬ Calm Down – Rema

Starting May 20, 2024 guests must meet with a Disney Cast Member virtually anywhere from to thirty days before their visit. The person requiring accommodations must be at the meeting in order for accommodations to be granted. Guests can schedule an appointment on the Disabilities Service page of Dinsey’s website.

Chats are available from 7 AM to 10 PM Eastern time. The chat cannot be recorded and meetings are currently only available in English.

How does it work?

@disneyforfoodies

🚨Magic Kingdom Crowds- the park has reached capacity!! #disneyworld #magickingdom #disneynews #disneycrowds #disneylines #disneytiktok #disneyforfoodies #disney2024 How Disney looks when it reaches capacity, Dianey World Crowds, Disney Crowds 2024

♬ Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride (From “Lilo & Stitch”) – Karaoke Version – Urock Karaoke

After you’ve registered and been approved for accommodations and made it to the parks, guests can sign up for “return times” for the attractions they’re interested in. This system acts similarly to the Virtual Queues that are available for some of the attractions at the parks.

When you arrive at the park, you can select return times on the My Disney Experience App. To find selections go to the menu tab ( ≡ ) at the bottom of the screen then tap the DAS button and the attraction you want to visit next. While you wait for your return time you can continue to enjoy and explore the parks.

The wait times for your selected attraction will be similar to how long you might wait in the physical line. Return Time selections can also be made with Cast Members and Customer Service representatives.

When and where is it valid?

Guest accommodations are only available at the park where they’ve been reserved. For example, if your reservations are at Walt Disney World, you have to reserve and interview for new accommodations at Disneyland.

Accommodations are available for the length of park reservations or 120 days, whichever period is shorter.

Accommodations made until May 20, 2024, are available for 30 days and DAS meetings are available in person through that date. Changes will begin on May 20.

If guests lie to receive accommodations they will be barred from Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts and all tickets and Annual Passes will be canceled and not refunded.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ release date, trailer, cast, and more
Descendants: The Rise of Red poster crop, featuring Kylie Cantrall as Red
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ release date, trailer, cast, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Freaky Friday 2’ release window, cast, and more
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
‘Freaky Friday 2’ release window, cast, and more
Staci White Staci White Mar 30, 2024
Read Article 10 best Easter movies on Disney Plus
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
10 best Easter movies on Disney Plus
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Mar 29, 2024
Read Article An animated rom-com you probably haven’t seen swiftly dethrones ‘The Eras Tour’ on streaming
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
News
News
An animated rom-com you probably haven’t seen swiftly dethrones ‘The Eras Tour’ on streaming
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Zendaya’s ‘Little Mermaid’ look at the ‘Challengers’ premiere underlines which Disney icon she was actually born to play
Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
News
News
Zendaya’s ‘Little Mermaid’ look at the ‘Challengers’ premiere underlines which Disney icon she was actually born to play
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ release date, trailer, cast, and more
Descendants: The Rise of Red poster crop, featuring Kylie Cantrall as Red
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ release date, trailer, cast, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Freaky Friday 2’ release window, cast, and more
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
‘Freaky Friday 2’ release window, cast, and more
Staci White Staci White Mar 30, 2024
Read Article 10 best Easter movies on Disney Plus
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
10 best Easter movies on Disney Plus
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Mar 29, 2024
Read Article An animated rom-com you probably haven’t seen swiftly dethrones ‘The Eras Tour’ on streaming
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
News
News
An animated rom-com you probably haven’t seen swiftly dethrones ‘The Eras Tour’ on streaming
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Zendaya’s ‘Little Mermaid’ look at the ‘Challengers’ premiere underlines which Disney icon she was actually born to play
Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
News
News
Zendaya’s ‘Little Mermaid’ look at the ‘Challengers’ premiere underlines which Disney icon she was actually born to play
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Mar 26, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.