‘This looks like cosplay I can’t’: I’m sorry, is this first look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui from the ‘Moana’ live-action or an ‘SNL’ skit?

The long list of things 2024 has given us that we never asked for has a new entry — a Moana live-action movie. The upcoming remake of the beloved modern animated classic is already going before cameras, and now our first glimpse at Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui in the flesh is here. And what can I say except… people don’t know what to think.

Recommended Videos

There was never going to be a Moana remake without Johnson — because he’s so definitive as his character but also because he’s co-producing the film alongside Disney. His initial performance as Maui came out at a very different time in the Red One star’s career, however, and if Johnson was hoping to rekindle his reputation with this walk down memory lane then it seems he was mistaken. Set photos from the Moana shoot have hit the web, and folks aren’t taking too kindly to the Rock’s real-life Maui locks.

The pics, depicting our new Moana Catherine Lagaʻaia (replacing the animation’s Auli’i Cravalho) and Johnson’s Maui on a beach set, showcase the bald-headed beefcake in a very fake-looking jet-black wig. Not to mention that his arms, which really don’t need to be faked, appear to be padded with rubber muscles. As one disappointed Disney diehard noted on X, “This looks like cosplay i can’t.”

this looks like cosplay i can’t — LANA! 🐇ERAS 18/06 (@ghostinrep) November 20, 2024

Are we sure this is from a Moana remake and not from a Scorpion King remake?

His wig give me the Scorpion King vibes. — ✨✨Essie's Cosplay✨✨ (@essiescosplay) November 20, 2024

Somebody had to say it.

The hierarchy of live actions is about to change — Sapo Cururu com miopia (@salgadomaufeito) November 20, 2024

People are actually praying some CGI will be used to fix this mess of a Maui design.

Lowkey hope they use some VFX to make him look better than he does physically irl rn😭🥲 — 𝓗𝓪𝓯𝓼𝓪 (𝑻𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒐𝒓'𝒔 𝑽𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏)🇵🇸💖 (@hafsa_a938) November 20, 2024

Others are too preoccupied to react to the set pics because they’re only just discovering a Moana remake is a thing in the first place. “Moana 2 isn’t even out yet and their already making a live action????” exclaimed one user anxious for the future of cinema.

Moana 2 isn’t even out yet and their already making a live action???? — kennyglenlex16 (@kenneth47167177) November 20, 2024

It’s true — Disney is suffering from major Moana-mania this year, which probably has a lot to do with the fact the 2016 original was the #1 most-watched movie across all of streaming in 2023. For that reason, not only was Moana 2 bumped up from a Disney Plus release to a theatrical one but a live-action remake was also fast-tracked. Yes, this is definitely the shortest amount of time between the premiere of a Disney animated film and its live-action adaptation. You’re welcome?

As for Johnson, it’s ironic that he’s now actually starring in a Disney live-action remake when the very idea of this happening was mocked during his guest host gig on Saturday Night Live back in 2015. In one memorable skit, the Rock dressed up as a surprisingly buff Bambi for a hilariously gun-toting action-thriller reimagining of the adorable deer. No news yet on if Johnson will reprise Buff Bambi in Moana amid his hopes to launch his own Disney cinematic universe.

While Moana 2 sails into cinemas this Nov. 27, the Moana redo is scheduled to crash into theaters on July 10, 2026.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy