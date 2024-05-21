Pixar gate and Sadness from Inside Out
Images via Pixar/Wiki Commons
Category:
Disney

Why is Pixar laying off 14% of its employees?

The move comes amid other sweeping changes in the House of Mouse.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 21, 2024 03:05 pm

Disney’s financial woes have resulted in the layoff of 14% of Pixar‘s employees, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The layoffs affecting about 175 Pixar workers were announced on Tues. May 21, 2024, and are part of a broader strategy to refocus the company on theatrical releases instead of streaming.

Recommended Videos

Pixar’s troubles began during the pandemic when movie theaters were closed and a series of Pixar feature films went straight to streaming, where they flopped, including Soul, Turning Red, and Luca. Disney launched its streaming service Disney Plus in 2019, and leaned heavily on Pixar to supply content for the platform. When Pixar released Lightyear in 2022 in theaters to disappointing box office numbers, the once-surefire Toy Story Pixar franchise also failed to move the needle, and the animation company was clearly in dire straits.

Since then, Disney CEO Robert A. Iger — who returned to his post in 2022 after his replacement Bob Chapek was ousted — has announced that Disney and its subsidiaries will prioritize quality over quantity, and rethink Pixar’s streaming content strategy as a means of nursing the House of Mouse back to fiscal health.

It’s not all bad news for Pixar

via Discussing Film/X

Not all is lost for Pixar, however: Elemental, released in 2023, made $500 million at the box office, and did well in streaming after underachieving early on, and the highly-anticipated Inside Out 2 is still set to be released on June 14. The last of Pixar’s Disney Plus content, including Cars on the Road, Dug Days, and Win or Lose, will be out in late 2024, The New York Times reported. Pixar’s Elio and Toy Story 5 are scheduled for big screens in 2026.

The May layoffs were rumored to be coming for a while, but had been delayed due to production schedules, and they were certainly not the only cuts in the Disneyverse, as Robert Iger tried to right the ship. It’s a sad day for the Pixar employees affected by the biggest cutbacks in the company’s history, but perhaps Iger’s new approach could help Pixar return to box office prominence.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 21, 2024
Read Article How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
X-Men '97 Hellfire Gala cover crop
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Disney
Disney
How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 20, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ release date?
'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie pose with their wands.
Category: TV
TV
Disney
Disney
Is there a ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ release date?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 15, 2024
Read Article Will there be a ‘Cars 4’?
The many characters of the Cars franchise
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Will there be a ‘Cars 4’?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Star Wars’: How Old Was Padmé In Episode 1?
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
‘Star Wars’: How Old Was Padmé In Episode 1?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 21, 2024
Read Article How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
X-Men '97 Hellfire Gala cover crop
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Disney
Disney
How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 20, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ release date?
'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie pose with their wands.
Category: TV
TV
Disney
Disney
Is there a ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ release date?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 15, 2024
Read Article Will there be a ‘Cars 4’?
The many characters of the Cars franchise
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Will there be a ‘Cars 4’?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Star Wars’: How Old Was Padmé In Episode 1?
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
‘Star Wars’: How Old Was Padmé In Episode 1?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 3, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.