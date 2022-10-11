Best Amazon Prime Day deals for bookworms

Is it Amazon Day already? Don’t worry—you haven’t got Amazon-itus, probably. The retail giant wasn’t content with the success of its discount days in mid-July this year. As a special warm-up to Black Friday, a second Amazon Day is bringing a load of reductions to the site on Oct. 11 and 12, available only to Prime members.

The Prime Early Access Sale means incredible tech, entertainment, and book bargains. Who’s old enough to remember when Amazon was famous for its books? We don’t just mean the ones skimmed through on Kindle paperwhite (although you can get a third off one of those in the next two days, too).

We’ve collected some of the best bargains available if you’re looking for classics, cookbooks, modern must-reads, memoirs, or children’s books. It’s a great chance to fill up your reading list as the autumn bites and get ahead on some Christmas shopping.

Remember that while many of these deals are available on both days, Amazon will run its usual lightning deals on others. Those deals last for a short time or until stocks run out, so if you’re after something specific, keep your eyes on the book sections of the site.

Here’s our pick of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale book deals.

For the TV obsessive: The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff

Image via Amazon.com

Finally, the chance to open the inside story of the wildly popular sitcom. After Sheldon and company’s adventures ended after 12 seasons, fans have had to wait three years for the lowdown on the making of the show, and this brand new book delivers.

Jessica Radloff has gathered thousands of hours of interviews with those involved with the show, in front of and behind the camera. Expect jaw-dropping insight gossip from the source, including Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s relationship on and off-screen.

See the deal: 8% off

For the memoir-lovers: My Body by Emily Ratajkowski

Image via Amazon.com

Ratajkowski’s a world-famous model, entrepreneur, women’s rights advocate, and now an essayist. These 12 essays draw on experiences and thoughts from her incredible career as she evaluates the cult of beauty.

It’s an artistic, personal, and thought-provoking step into femininity that will strike a chord with all women as it draws in the political and cultural implications.

See the deal: 50% off

For those who want the Rings of Power: The History of Middle-earth boxed set by Christopher Tolkien

Image via Amazon.com

This is an offer that ties into Prime’s high-profile, beyond-high-budget series, The Rings of Power. What better time to get stuck into Christopher Tolkien’s epic 12-volume study of Middle-earth’s eventful history as devised by his father?

You may save on price, but you’ll have to clear shelf space for this 5,000-page collection that pulls the 12 parts of the series into three hardcover columns to match his father’s Lord of the Rings collection (offers also available).

See the deal: 43% off

For keeping the kids busy: Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Color with Water Activity

Image via Amazon.com

Perfect for keeping the noisiest and most restless members of the family occupied on long trips, these innovative books, available in a pack of six, combine creativity and learning.

Crucially, there’s no mess with this water-based art. If you grab the deal, you’ll get a set that covers topics as diverse as sports, safari, occupations, and the ocean.

See the deal: 37% off

For Star Wars fans: The Thrawn trilogy by Timothy Zahn

Image via Amazon.com

Timothy Zahn’s Grand Admiral Thrawn, also catchily known as Mitth’raw’nuruodo, is one of the great Star Wars characters to grow from the books. This original trilogy picks up after the events of Return of the Jedi when the Rebellion realizes their success blowing up the second Death Star may not be all they thought as the great warlord reassembles the shattered Empire.

This trilogy is part of Star Wars: Legends—the non-canonical branch of Star Wars lore although Thrawn was too good an enemy not to drag into mainstream continuity with another trilogy. Offers are also available on the Star Wars Encyclopedia.

See the deal: 46% off

Not just for fangirls: Everything I Need I Get From You by Kaitlyn Tiffany

Image via Amazon.com

Tiffany turns her pinpoint analysis fandom, of which she’s a confessed signed-up member, but don’t think this perceptive study of how fangirls created the internet as we know it is just for obsessive fans.

Even if you don’t know your Harry Styles from your Harry Huskey, you’ll find understanding, empathy, and a new perspective in Tiffany’s dual history of fandom and the web.

See the deal: 15% off

For young bakers: The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids

Image via Amazon.com

After a successful cookbook aimed at young cooks, this baking special brings the same challenging-but-fun devotion to cupcakes, pies, and pretzels. These recipes have been rigorously oven-proofed by 5,000 kids, so you can guarantee it will help bring out the culinary genius in an aspiring chef you know.

See the deal: 61% off

For the romantics: Outlander four-copy box set by Diana Gabaldon

Image via Amazon.com

Starz’s adaptation has brought a host of fans to the historical fiction that sees nurse Claire Randall thrown back from the aftermath of World War II to the clan warfare of 1743 Scotland. This boxset collects the first four volumes of the saga. If you hurry, you can also pick up a deal on volumes five through eight, which should get you through the winter months.

See the deal: 59% off

For travel bugs: Atlas Obscura, 2nd edition: An explorer’s guide to the world’s hidden wonders by Joshua Foer

Image via Amazon.com

This best-seller has been enhanced to highlight even more lesser-seen destinations that showcase the mystery and wonder of the world. Foer’s ultimate dip into wanderlust covers places, venues, and events across the globe. Atlas Obscura includes a focus on hidden delights in the world’s major cities with an urban guide and a dream road-trip map. It’s a book that will transport you to far-flung destinations even before you pack it in your luggage.

See the deal: 52% off