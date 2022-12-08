Disney Plus Basic with Ads: Price, what’s included, and how it differs from Disney Plus Premium

Disney Plus has finally launched its long-anticipated ad-supported tier. This new tier has been the subject of much discussion online, with many fans wondering exactly how the cheaper and more costly plans will differ and how this latest salvo in the streaming platform wars will play out long term.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Disney Plus tier.

What is the cost of the new ad-supported Disney Plus?

This new ad-supported tier is named Disney Plus Basic. This tier currently retails for $7.99 per month. The old style of Disney Plus will now be known as Disney Plus Premium, and it will retail for $10.99 per month.

It should be noted that the two-tier system is only available in the US, though it will slowly launch in other territories over the next few months.

In a statement, Michael Paull, president of Direct to Consumer, described the move by saying:

“Today’s launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront. With these new ad-supported offerings, we’re able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.”

How Disney Plus Basic differs from Premium

There are a few massive differences between Disney Plus Basic and Disney Plus Premium. The most obvious one is that the Basic package is ad-supported, meaning that users on the basic plan will have to sit through commercial breaks while watching their content.

However, this isn’t the only difference between the two plans. Users who sign up for Disney Plus Basic won’t be able to download shows and movies to watch offline. Basic subscribers will need to be connected to the internet to watch things.

On top of this, users on the Basic plan won’t have access to the GroupWatch, SharePlay, and Dolby Atmos features. However, according to TechCrunch, a Disney spokesperson said Disney hoped to add these features to the Basic plan, but there is no currently confirmed timeline for these additions.

An added issue that may affect some users is that the Basic, ad-supported plan doesn’t work on Roku-based devices. Disney’s support site says:

Disney+ Basic is not currently available on Roku devices. This means that viewers are unable to sign up for this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on Roku devices if viewers have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic.

One interesting difference between Disney Plus Basic and Netflix’s ad-supported package is that Disney says that Basic users will be able to “enjoy the full content catalog”, meaning that Basic users can enjoy any show Disney Plus has.

Disney Plus Basic users also get the same video quality options as Premium users, including “4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced.” Plus, like premium members, they can make up to seven profiles and stream on four devices simultaneously.