Jennifer Lopez proves she is queen of the plunge after her emphatic 2023 Grammys look

If anyone is allowed to turn up fashionably late for the Grammys, it is Jennifer Lopez. The singer/actress missed out on her red carpet moment but was still able to make a stunning entrance as she came on the stage at the Crypto.com arena to present the first award of the night. Once again J-Lo managed to slay in another Grammy-worthy dress.

The addition of the star at the Grammys this year was surprising as it would seem that many did not know that she would be in attendance, let alone presenting an award. She posted pictures of herself all glammed up on her Instagram, with the caption “Hi #Grammys”

Host Trevor Noah announced the 53-year-old star’s arrival on stage, saying, “Even with inflation, her love still don’t cost a thing.” She then went on to make a sparkling entrance in a floor-length, deep-blue Gucci gown that sported a long train and was dripping in jewels. The design had some noticing that the singer certainly has a penchant for wearing deep V-neck gowns.

If you can recall, back in 2000 Lopez wore a dress so fantastic and inspired so much awe that it was literally the impetus for the creation of Google images. The design by Versace has become iconic since being worn by the star, and it also sported one of the most provocatively low V-necks you can have on a dress with the actress’s front exposed from her collarbone down to well below her naval.

She recently made another appearance in a reimagined version of the dress to celebrate 20 years since that iconic red carpet moment. Lopez wore it at the brand’s 2020 spring/summer runway and was met with a standing ovation.

This year’s Gucci dress may not be quite the same level of plunge, but we do love a nod back to the iconic moment. Along with the strings of crystals hanging from the dress, Lopez accessorized with a classic snake necklace by Bvlgari as well as chunky earrings and sequined platforms.

Lopez went on to present the award for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles.