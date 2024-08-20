We’ve got the answers to the Chipotle IQ test so you can win a free burrito bowl

Whether it’s been a good day and you’re not in the mood to cook dinner, or it’s been a terrible day and you’re still not in the mood to cook dinner, Chipotle is always the answer. Sure, there are plenty of other fast food places to visit on that all-important lunch hour (or dinner hour, or breakfast hour — we don’t judge here), but there’s something uniquely addictive about Chipotle’s burrito bowls and chips. And, of course, no one can say no to guac.

While you might have gotten burritos without having to pay for them in the past, playing the Chipotle IQ test is a surefire way to plan your lunch ahead of time. Let’s find out the answers to this game so everyone can benefit.

What are the answers to the 2024 Chipotle IQ test?

Reddit to the rescue! Thanks to a post in the Chipotle SubReddit, everyone can win the Chipotle IQ test. The answers are: True, 100 Million, Over 340,000, Juniper Berries, Quesadilla, Environmental Impact, All Of The Above, Poblano Pepper, Cilantro, and $3,371. The questions are about the ingredients that the fast food chain uses along with its history and cooking-related queries.

How can you play the Chipotle IQ test?

The Chipotle IQ test can be accessed on the company’s website, chipotleiq.com. You can play on Tuesday, August 20th, Wednesday, August 21st, and Thursday, August 22nd. If you have a Chipotle rewards account already, then type in your email and you’re all set. If you don’t, you’ll need one (but this is a great reason to sign up!).

Fifty lucky people will get burritos for a total of one year, which sounds dreamy, as long as they get all 10 questions right and then answer one more question properly. If you win one BOGO (Buy One, Get One) code (there are 5,000 each hour), you get a “free regular menu entrée item” if you buy one. This includes a salad, quesadilla (if you order on the website or app), three tacos, a burrito bowl, or a burrito.

Chipotle’s Chief Brand officer, Chris Brandt, shared a clue: “We use 48 avocados in every batch of our hand-mashed guac.” Speaking of avocados… if customers get free burritos after winning the Chipotle IQ test, does that mean they can pick any toppings they want, including free guac? Let’s hope the answer is yes because that’s the dream. Knowing Chiptole’s stinginess with guac, however, the answer is probably no.

