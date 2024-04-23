The 10 best healthy sodas, ranked

Healthy can be a bit of a misnomer these days, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist in the world of soda. When you think of a soda, what comes to mind? Coca-Cola? Root Beer? Maybe an Orange Fanta? The truth is that most sodas have one thing in common: they are packed with sugar, and while they taste good, drinking them isn’t necessarily considered healthy.

Fortunately, there are all kinds of healthy alternatives to those sugar-packed cans of Mountain Dew. Let’s take a look at the 10 best.

10. Sidekick

Sidekick bills itself as “Locally made soda that’s actually good for you.” It was started by a mom and son duo, uses real fruit, organic Apple Cider Vinegar and every can is gluten-free. Instead of high fructose corn syrup, Sidekick uses New Zealand Honey to sweeten its sodas. Flavors include Mango, Plum, and Strawberry & Plum. They will set you back a bit though; one case of Sidekick (12 275ml bottles) costs $55.

9. United Sodas of America

Recognizable for its minimalist design aesthetic, the United Sodas of America boast a beverage that is “naturally flavored and organically sweetened without the chemicals or that weird fake sweetener taste.” How do they accomplish that? By only packing in between 30-35 calories per can. The company says it uses a “touch of organic cane sugar” for sweetness, along with organic erythritol and organic stevia. Another plus is the variety, as there are 12 flavors to choose from.

8. Kin Euphorics

Kin Euphorics goes beyond the regular healthy call and acts as a “functional” beverage, meaning it’s meant to “nourish the mind and body.” It has adaptogens that help with stress; nootropics to enhance brain cognition and botanics for taste. There are some with caffeine and all but one is vegan. Flavors include “Actual Sunshine” for that early morning boost, “Kin Spritz” for an energetic pick-me-up, “Kin Bloom” for a calm mind, and “Lightwave” for balance.

7. Culture Pop

As you’ll see from this list, a lot of sodas use probiotics or prebiotics as a selling point. Probiotics are considered “friendly” bacteria that aid in the digestion process. Culture Pop is made with organic spices and fruit juices, and only has 45 calories per can. There are no “artificial sweeteners, refined sugar, or natural sugar alternatives such as stevia.” Also, none of the flavors contain caffeine, so it’s easy to enjoy any time of the day.

6. Recess

Recess is another “mood” soda that aims to help you feel calm and collected. Flavors include tropical bliss, strawberry rose, raspberry lemon, lime citrus, and grapefruit tangerine. There are also mocktails for those who like to have a cocktail but aren’t really into the whole alcohol thing. They also have a line of sparkling water that’s infused with hemp & adaptogens for “calm and clarity.”

5. Spindrift

Technically more of a sparkling water than a “soda,” Spindrift has grown in popularity over the years because it claims to be the only soda out there that’s made with real, squeezed fruit. There is no sugar added, it’s non-GMO certified and they’re gluten-free. “We want our product to taste like fruit (not just the essence of fruit), so we use real squeezed fruit in every can,” the company says on its website.

4. La Croix

Like Spindrift, La Croix is more of a sparkling water than a “soda,” but based on ubiquity alone you can tell it’s beloved. The ingredients are pretty simple: no calories, no sweetener and no sodium. They are also gluten-free, vegetarian and Kosher. It’s probably one of the better-tasting sparkling waters out there, and the variety of flavors will help you forget that mainstream soda was ever a thing.

3. Health-Ade SunSip

Like so many other “healthy” sodas of the moment, Health-Ade SunSip bills itself as a “functional soda alternative with prebiotics for a happy gut.” They have pretty traditional “soda” flavors like root beer, cherry cola, and strawberry vanilla, and they’re packed with minerals, vitamins, prebiotics and of course, no stevia. Each can has 5 grams of sugar, but in the soda world that’s basically nothing.

2. Poppi

Poppi’s selling point is “it’s time to love soda again,” so at least you know the company is trying very hard to be an alternative to traditional soda. Poppi’s have apple cider vinegar, 5 grams of sugar or less, and 25 calories. It’s vegan, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO verified. They also have “soda” flavors like lemon-lime, root beer, classic cola, and orange.

1. OLIPOP

OLIPOP, “a new kind of soda,” has been popping up everywhere lately. The selling point for this brand is “wholesome, hardworking ingredients instead of spoonfuls of sugar.” It comes in 15 flavors and mixes “prebiotics, plant fiber and botanical extracts” with 45 calories and between 2-5 grams of sugar. What’s not to like?

