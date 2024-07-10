Do tampons contain arsenic and lead? The dangerous revelation, explained

Tampons are, for a large portion of those with periods, a monthly expense that is simply unavoidable. Sure, they cause more pain, longer periods, and an increase in bleeding, but sometimes a pad simply doesn’t cut it.

The downsides to tampon use have haunted menstruators for years, but they also come with the territory. Having a period at all is an unfortunate downside to those pesky ovaries, but the perks that come along with the decades-long endurance test can’t be ignored.

Still, tampons persist as an everlasting debate in the period-suffering community, as people argue their pros and cons and a constant flow of fresh information labels them as dangerous, then safe, then inadvisable, then necessary. The latest study may turn women everywhere away from the products, however, after concerning evidence came to light that may finally end the debate for good.

Do tampons contain dangerous metals?

Research on products made specifically for women, and experiences endured exclusively by women, is notoriously lacking. As a result, women across a huge swathe of the world may have been exposing themselves to dangerous metals for years, decades, and even more, something our scientific studies only recently caught onto.

A study published in Environmental International revealed findings regarding a range of concerning metals reportedly contained in a number of the top tampon brands on the market. 14 brands in total were tested, and all were found to contain some level of metals, leading to a spike in panic among women across the globe.

The study analyzed a range of tampon brands for concentrations of 16 metals: “arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium and zinc,” according to CBS. In one brand, all 16 metals were detected.

There’s still no word on exactly how much danger this revelation presents, as further research is needed to determine if these potentially dangerous metals are able to leech out of the tampons and into surrounding tissue. The skin of the vagina is more vulnerable than that in many areas of the body, and any toxins absorbed through the area don’t have the extra layer of protection supplied by the liver, which could pose a real risk to tampon users.

We still don’t have a complete list of the brands tested, but all 14 of those included were “purchased from major online retailers and stores in the U.S., U.K., and Greece,” according to CBS. Metals were present in all samples tested, unfortunately, so while it seems some brands present more danger, none offer up zero exposure to potentially dangerous metals.

High-profile health organizations have yet to release advice steering people away from tampon use, but that may follow once more research is done. In the meantime, it may be best to avoid tampon use until more information has been released and instead rely on the less invasive pad option or menstrual cups.

