Dunkin’ Refreshers caffeine count confirmed

For anyone who’s been wondering — yes, Dunkin’ Refreshers are caffeinated. But here’s the real question: just how much of a boost will you get from them? Like, will you stay up an hour past your bedtime, or will you be ready to run a 6k marathon at 3am? According to Dunkin’s own caffeine counts, their Refreshers deliver a pretty decent energy kick thanks to the green tea base.

A small 16oz Refresher clocks in around 66mg of caffeine. Not bad. Moving up to the medium 24oz size brings the caffeine count up to 99mg, while the large 32oz packs a more substantial 132mg punch. So yeah, these most definitely are NOT caffeine-free. The green tea is doing its job, providing a nice little lift to get you over the afternoon lull without giving you the shakes.

How much caffeine do Dunkin’ Refreshers actually have?

In fact, the Refresher caffeine levels are pretty much on par with a regular cup of Dunkin’ coffee. So, if you’re looking to transition to a more refreshing warm-weather beverage while still catching that coveted coffee buzz, the Refreshers might just become your holy grail this summer.

Of course, not everyone’s looking to caffeinate on a hot summer day. Dunkin’ has you covered there too. Just ask for your Refresher made with coconut milk or lemonade instead of green tea, and voila. You’ve got a fun, fruity, totally caffeine-free refreshment that’ll make all the #WaterTok Utah moms jealous.

To give you a better idea of how the caffeine in Dunkin’ Refreshers stacks up, here’s a breakdown compared to some other popular menu items:

Dunkin’ brewed coffee contains 4.5 times more caffeine per fluid ounce than Refreshers

caffeine per fluid ounce than Refreshers Iced coffee has 4 times more caffeine per ounce

caffeine per ounce Cold brew contains 2.5 to 3 times more caffeine per ounce

caffeine per ounce Cappuccinos and lattes have 3 times more caffeine per ounce

caffeine per ounce Iced macchiatos pack 3.5 times more caffeine per ounce

caffeine per ounce Iced green tea has 1.5 times less caffeine per ounce

caffeine per ounce Chai lattes have twice as much caffeine per ounce

The frozen coffee is one of the most caffeinated, with 5 times more per ounce

per ounce Americanos also have 3.5 times more caffeine per ounce

caffeine per ounce Even the iced sweet tea has 1.5 times less caffeine per ounce than Refreshers

caffeine per ounce than Refreshers And a single espresso shot contains a whopping 15 times more caffeine per fluid ounce

Whether you go for the classic Strawberry Dragonfruit, or that new Kiwi Watermelon flavor, you can slurp away knowing exactly what kind of energizing punch your Refresher is packing. A little, a lot, or not at all — you’ll find what you’re looking for at Dunkin’.

