Images via Dunkin' Donuts
Category:
FYI

Dunkin’ Refreshers caffeine count confirmed

For the non-coffee drinkers looking for a refreshing pick-me-up this summer.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|
Published: May 22, 2024 01:36 pm

For anyone who’s been wondering — yes, Dunkin’ Refreshers are caffeinated. But here’s the real question: just how much of a boost will you get from them? Like, will you stay up an hour past your bedtime, or will you be ready to run a 6k marathon at 3am? According to Dunkin’s own caffeine counts, their Refreshers deliver a pretty decent energy kick thanks to the green tea base.

Recommended Videos

A small 16oz Refresher clocks in around 66mg of caffeine. Not bad. Moving up to the medium 24oz size brings the caffeine count up to 99mg, while the large 32oz packs a more substantial 132mg punch. So yeah, these most definitely are NOT caffeine-free. The green tea is doing its job, providing a nice little lift to get you over the afternoon lull without giving you the shakes.

How much caffeine do Dunkin’ Refreshers actually have?

@dunkin

Hey Dunkin’ Rewards Members! Medium Dunkin’ Refreshers are just $3 from now til the end of June! ☀️

♬ original sound – Dunkin’

In fact, the Refresher caffeine levels are pretty much on par with a regular cup of Dunkin’ coffee. So, if you’re looking to transition to a more refreshing warm-weather beverage while still catching that coveted coffee buzz, the Refreshers might just become your holy grail this summer.

Of course, not everyone’s looking to caffeinate on a hot summer day. Dunkin’ has you covered there too. Just ask for your Refresher made with coconut milk or lemonade instead of green tea, and voila. You’ve got a fun, fruity, totally caffeine-free refreshment that’ll make all the #WaterTok Utah moms jealous.

Photo via Dunkin’ Donuts

To give you a better idea of how the caffeine in Dunkin’ Refreshers stacks up, here’s a breakdown compared to some other popular menu items:

  • Dunkin’ brewed coffee contains 4.5 times more caffeine per fluid ounce than Refreshers
  • Iced coffee has 4 times more caffeine per ounce
  • Cold brew contains 2.5 to 3 times more caffeine per ounce
  • Cappuccinos and lattes have 3 times more caffeine per ounce
  • Iced macchiatos pack 3.5 times more caffeine per ounce
  • Iced green tea has 1.5 times less caffeine per ounce
  • Chai lattes have twice as much caffeine per ounce
  • The frozen coffee is one of the most caffeinated, with 5 times more per ounce
  • Americanos also have 3.5 times more caffeine per ounce
  • Even the iced sweet tea has 1.5 times less caffeine per ounce than Refreshers
  • And a single espresso shot contains a whopping 15 times more caffeine per fluid ounce

Whether you go for the classic Strawberry Dragonfruit, or that new Kiwi Watermelon flavor, you can slurp away knowing exactly what kind of energizing punch your Refresher is packing. A little, a lot, or not at all — you’ll find what you’re looking for at Dunkin’.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When does rue21 close its doors for good?
rue21 closing
Category: FYI
FYI
When does rue21 close its doors for good?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 22, 2024
Read Article What was the Great Leap Forward and how did it kill millions of people?
Chairman Mao poster Circa 1969. (Photo by swim ink 2/Corbis via Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
What was the Great Leap Forward and how did it kill millions of people?
David James David James May 22, 2024
Read Article What happened to Korea after WWII?
South Korea and North Korea flag ripped paper grunge background. Abstract South Korea and North Korea economics, politics conflicts, war concept texture background
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What happened to Korea after WWII?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 22, 2024
Read Article How many Red Lobster locations are still open?
In this photo illustration, a menu is displayed on a plate at a Red Lobster restaurant on May 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed lease-back agreement and "endless shrimp" promotion backfired against company revenue. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
How many Red Lobster locations are still open?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 22, 2024
Read Article Were there female samurai in Feudal Japan?
Samurai warrior
Category: FYI
FYI
Were there female samurai in Feudal Japan?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does rue21 close its doors for good?
rue21 closing
Category: FYI
FYI
When does rue21 close its doors for good?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 22, 2024
Read Article What was the Great Leap Forward and how did it kill millions of people?
Chairman Mao poster Circa 1969. (Photo by swim ink 2/Corbis via Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
What was the Great Leap Forward and how did it kill millions of people?
David James David James May 22, 2024
Read Article What happened to Korea after WWII?
South Korea and North Korea flag ripped paper grunge background. Abstract South Korea and North Korea economics, politics conflicts, war concept texture background
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What happened to Korea after WWII?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 22, 2024
Read Article How many Red Lobster locations are still open?
In this photo illustration, a menu is displayed on a plate at a Red Lobster restaurant on May 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed lease-back agreement and "endless shrimp" promotion backfired against company revenue. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
How many Red Lobster locations are still open?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 22, 2024
Read Article Were there female samurai in Feudal Japan?
Samurai warrior
Category: FYI
FYI
Were there female samurai in Feudal Japan?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 22, 2024
Author
Melissa Brown
Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered (WGTC) | 2 Years in the Industry Putting my linguistics degree to good use, I chronicle the debaucherous world of reality TV, championing the uncultured masses. I also like dabbling in weird facts, indie movies, and the odd political commentary. I'm here to inform and entertain. Fun Fact: In my spare time, I like to pine for my rapidly fading youth by watching 80s and 90s reruns while baking cookies. 🩷