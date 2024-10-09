‘Everyone in Florida right now’: A busted Wells Fargo building perfectly illustrates how everyone’s feeling about Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is on the horizon and on the minds of Floridians as the Category 4 storm approaches the coast with winds peaking at around 155 mph. The state called for an evacuation after it determined Milton’s severity.

While the ridiculous political agendas co-opting the natural event have been focusing on weather lasers, meteorologists have been commenting on the scope of what’s to come. Milton has been described as “astronomical,” forcing residents to leave their homes on short notice with precious belongings and four-legged family members in tow.

We know dark humor is a normal response to flabbergasting things, so it’s no surprise people are mentally riding this one out with a little comedy.

Everyone in Florida right now pic.twitter.com/LHMR0JYzNe — Midge (@mxmclain) October 8, 2024

The busted Wells Fargo is a sign of the times. It’s got the aura of a slight indifference, barely visible marks where proud letters used to be, and has pretty much accepted its place in the universe. In the face of potential disaster, sometimes all you can say is ‘Well F-‘.

That is the most Jacksonville pic since hurricane man in Neptune Bch. pic.twitter.com/4lTpvB3qXY — Not Kyle (@NotKyle1776) October 9, 2024

A commenter on X was quick to remember the so-called ‘Florida Man‘, real name Jim Cantore, who is known for braving winds for a good photo. He first gained fame for taking to the streets during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, waving an American flag in the wind. Then for Hurricane Irma, Cantore hit the beach. Suffice it to say this isn’t recommended, and nobody should be standing around waiting for Milton.

What the National Hurricane Center is saying about Milton

Milton will break records. Residents in affected areas have been warned about the danger to their lives should they not flee. The National Hurricane Center added, “Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.”

Despite Florida’s history of dangerous hurricanes, Milton is also a reminder of the life-threatening results of unchecked climate change. Tampa Bay was named the place most vulnerable to storm flooding in a 2015 risk report by Karen Clark & Co., and that risk increases with rising sea levels.

Meteorologists are incredibly concerned, some even breaking down mid-report. When people who study these kinds of events for a living are scared, it’s to be taken seriously. Milton has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm by the NHC, but it still poses a huge risk to anyone in its vicinity. The hurricane is forecasted to make landfall along the west-central coast late on Oct 9. or early Oct. 10.

An NHC advisory released at 8am EDT on Oct. 9 reads, “For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.” Upon the advisory’s release, Milton was about 195km west of the Dry Tortugas and 405km southwest of Tampa.

Milton follows closely after Hurricane Helene, which gathered from Sep. 24–Sep. 29 and made landfall in the north-west of Florida. People can’t seem to catch a break, but they’re still liable to make a joke or two about it online.

