‘Deep, emotional concern for humanity’: Hurricane Milton is so terrifying, it’s causing seasoned meteorologists to break down mid-report

Look, I get it; Milton is one of the least intimidating names one can come up with, so the prospect of a hurricane taking it on is pretty easy to laugh at. I certainly did when I first heard of it.

But as we search for any bright spot of humor to make the world’s tragedies more bearable, we must not lose sight of our humanity, even if that means openly expressing painful emotions that the world rarely makes time for. To that point, meteorologist John Morales is someone to be admired.

@nbcsouthflorida Milton grew into a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico. During our broadcast, NBC6 Hurricane Specialist John Morales became emotional as he watched the storm intensify, dropping 50 millibars in just 10 hours. #hurricane #milton #florida #meteorologist ♬ original sound – NBCSouthFlorida – NBCSouthFlorida

Shared by the official TikTok account of NBC’s South Florida division, the 56-second clip above was taken from a recent newscast in which Morales — a longtime meteorologist who’s been in the business since 1984 — very noticeably held back tears as he attempted to communicate the horrifying imminence of Hurricane Milton on Florida. At the time of the broadcast, Milton clocked in as a Category 5 hurricane, with peak wind speeds reaching 180 miles per hour. At the time of writing, it’s since gone back to a Category 4 and is expected to weaken even further, but the danger is still serious, given the unpredictable nature that Milton has displayed up to now.

Meteorologist, Scientist, not humanist are crying on air. Why you ask? They know the full extent of what these hurricanes do and how many lives will be lost. The political inaction, the organized abandonment, the unpreparedness is going to have us all in tears soon enough. 🔜 😭 https://t.co/MCS927qfnr — burning sapphire (@burnedsapphire) October 7, 2024

I've never seen a meteorologist get emotional talking about a storm before it even hits https://t.co/A2J241SEZ2 — Trey (@treydayway) October 7, 2024

When meteorologists are crying on TV, you know it is serious 😱



pic.twitter.com/Sk52kt6mve — DarkGhost Capital (@MrDarkghost) October 7, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has since declared a state of emergency, and Florida has seen roughly six million evacuees ahead of Milton’s projected landfall between Wednesday and Thursday. It stands as the fifth most-intense Atlantic hurricane in recorded history, and the first since Hurricane Dean in 2007 to chart amongst the top 10.

Morales apologizes for his loss of composure in the video above, but I believe I speak for everyone when I say that Morales showing vulnerability in this moment is a boon to all of us. The TikTok’s comments section is standing almost universally with the seasoned meteorologist, commending him for his obviously genuine concern for the people of Florida, and noting how telling it is that someone of Morales’ seniority would have such a visceral response.

“I love when humans show compassion and emotions..it reminds me some people still care,” wrote one commenter; a sentiment that was met with “Always keep in mind that- more people care than we realize. We see so much negativity on social media- like most things it’s not totally the way it is” as a reply.

The replier in question, user6289266621964, could not have been more on the money. Indeed, tolls on toll bridges have been waived, and Florida’s Emergency Management Division has partnered with Uber to provide some Floridian evacuees with free rides to state-approved storm shelters.

We have partnered w/@Uber to provide Floridians free rides to & from shelters in counties evacuating for #Milton. Get a ride:



📲 Open the Uber app

👤 Tap Account on the bottom right & tap Wallet

✅ Add promo code MILTONRELIEF



Find a state-approved shelter:… — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 8, 2024

Let this be a lesson, folks; never, ever, ever let the surplus of cynical schlock on social media make you forget that people care about each other. Even those who bend over backwards to shield themselves with irony; they give a s*** too. We are absolutely, positively capable of enacting remarkable change, protection, and wonder by drawing upon our shared humanity, and sometimes, that humanity is most easily spotted in the eyes of a decorated meteorologist who — like you and everybody else — gives a damn about people.

