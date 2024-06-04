Men's Health Month
Image via Getty
Category:
FYI

How long has June been Men’s Health Month? 

It's an important month for men, but when did it begin to be recognized?
David James
David James
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:50 am

June isn’t short of awareness months. Top of the billing is Pride, but it’s also Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, Disability Awareness Month, PTSD Awareness Month, Audiobook Appreciation Month, and Men’s Health Month.

Recommended Videos

That’s a lot to be aware of. But that last one is crucial nowadays, as statistically men die five years younger than women, often because outdated notions of masculinity prevent them from seeing a doctor until it’s too late. Things are even worse when it comes to mental health, resulting in a suicide rate four times higher for men than women.

The history of Men’s Health Month

Men’s Health Month began in June 1994, meaning this year’s will be the 30th anniversary. It was intended to promote men getting regular health check-ups, remove stigma around seeking help, and encourage those around men to get them checked out.

Campaigns focus on medical issues that primarily impact men, like prostate and testicular cancer awareness. Suggested events include ‘Health Fairs’, which can offer screening services for blood pressure, cholesterol, and body fat, to help spread awareness of healthy cooking habits, and provide fitness demonstrations.

The official color of the month is blue, with a blue ribbon marking your awareness. That feeds into a fundraising “Wear Blue Day”, which they suggest holding in the workplace on the Friday before Father’s Day, which falls this year on June 14.

So, if you know someone out there who really could use a check-up just to ensure they’ll be around for years to come, make sure they’re aware of Men’s Health Month.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The ‘It is Pride Month, you know what that means’ meme, explained
diversity people hands raising colorful lgbtq rainbow flags together , a symbol for the LGBT community ,selective focus.concept LGBTQ community equal movement parade ,LGBTQ pride month.
diversity people hands raising colorful lgbtq rainbow flags together , a symbol for the LGBT community ,selective focus.concept LGBTQ community equal movement parade ,LGBTQ pride month.
diversity people hands raising colorful lgbtq rainbow flags together , a symbol for the LGBT community ,selective focus.concept LGBTQ community equal movement parade ,LGBTQ pride month.
Category: FYI
FYI
The ‘It is Pride Month, you know what that means’ meme, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Why were chainsaws originally invented?
chainsaw
chainsaw
chainsaw
Category: FYI
FYI
Why were chainsaws originally invented?
Jean Mendoza Jean Mendoza Jun 4, 2024
Read Article 10 weird, wild, and wacky facts about America
Wide angle view of Mount Rushmore national monument with the surrounding pine tree forest in the Black Hills near Rapid City in South Dakota, United States of America, USA.
Wide angle view of Mount Rushmore national monument with the surrounding pine tree forest in the Black Hills near Rapid City in South Dakota, United States of America, USA.
Wide angle view of Mount Rushmore national monument with the surrounding pine tree forest in the Black Hills near Rapid City in South Dakota, United States of America, USA.
Category: Pop Culture
Pop Culture
FYI
FYI
10 weird, wild, and wacky facts about America
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When do we recognize Men’s Mental Health month?
Sad young man illustration
Sad young man illustration
Sad young man illustration
Category: FYI
FYI
When do we recognize Men’s Mental Health month?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Where to find those elusive ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Funko pops
Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops
Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops
Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops
Category: FYI
FYI
Where to find those elusive ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Funko pops
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The ‘It is Pride Month, you know what that means’ meme, explained
diversity people hands raising colorful lgbtq rainbow flags together , a symbol for the LGBT community ,selective focus.concept LGBTQ community equal movement parade ,LGBTQ pride month.
Category: FYI
FYI
The ‘It is Pride Month, you know what that means’ meme, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Why were chainsaws originally invented?
chainsaw
Category: FYI
FYI
Why were chainsaws originally invented?
Jean Mendoza Jean Mendoza Jun 4, 2024
Read Article 10 weird, wild, and wacky facts about America
Wide angle view of Mount Rushmore national monument with the surrounding pine tree forest in the Black Hills near Rapid City in South Dakota, United States of America, USA.
Category: Pop Culture
Pop Culture
FYI
FYI
10 weird, wild, and wacky facts about America
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When do we recognize Men’s Mental Health month?
Sad young man illustration
Category: FYI
FYI
When do we recognize Men’s Mental Health month?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Where to find those elusive ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Funko pops
Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops
Category: FYI
FYI
Where to find those elusive ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Funko pops
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 3, 2024
Author
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!