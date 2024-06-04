How long has June been Men’s Health Month? 

June isn’t short of awareness months. Top of the billing is Pride, but it’s also Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, Disability Awareness Month, PTSD Awareness Month, Audiobook Appreciation Month, and Men’s Health Month.

That’s a lot to be aware of. But that last one is crucial nowadays, as statistically men die five years younger than women, often because outdated notions of masculinity prevent them from seeing a doctor until it’s too late. Things are even worse when it comes to mental health, resulting in a suicide rate four times higher for men than women.

The history of Men’s Health Month

Men’s Health Month began in June 1994, meaning this year’s will be the 30th anniversary. It was intended to promote men getting regular health check-ups, remove stigma around seeking help, and encourage those around men to get them checked out.

Campaigns focus on medical issues that primarily impact men, like prostate and testicular cancer awareness. Suggested events include ‘Health Fairs’, which can offer screening services for blood pressure, cholesterol, and body fat, to help spread awareness of healthy cooking habits, and provide fitness demonstrations.

The official color of the month is blue, with a blue ribbon marking your awareness. That feeds into a fundraising “Wear Blue Day”, which they suggest holding in the workplace on the Friday before Father’s Day, which falls this year on June 14.

So, if you know someone out there who really could use a check-up just to ensure they’ll be around for years to come, make sure they’re aware of Men’s Health Month.

