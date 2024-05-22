One of America’s most beloved seafood chains, Red Lobster has faced significant challenges recently, leading to the closure of nearly 100 locations across the country. Despite these setbacks however, the chain remains a staple in many communities, continuing to serve its signature seafood dishes.

These closures come as the company filed for bankruptcy, with $1 billion in debt and shocking losses in the previous year. So if you’re curious about the current status of Red Lobster in the USA, here’s an update on how many locations are still open and thriving.

Which Red Lobster locations have temporarily closed?

According to Red Lobster’s official website, 97 locations were listed as temporarily closed. These closures have come as a shock to both customers and workers, with many surprised to find their local Red Lobster locations shuttered, often without prior notice. Social media has been abuzz with reactions, ranging from disappointment, to nostalgia for the classic seafood dishes that Red Lobster is known for.

The closures have been widespread, affecting multiple locations in Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Indiana, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, and Texas, among others. Some notable closures include restaurants in Auburn and Decatur, Alabama; multiple locations in Orlando, as well as San Diego and Sacramento.

How many Red Lobster locations are still open?

Despite the closure of multiple locations, Red Lobster has managed to keep a significant number of its restaurants open. As of now, over 550 locations are still operational across the United States. Here is a list of regions with the most Red Lobster restaurants still operational:

Texas- 45 restaurants

Florida- 41 restaurants

Ohio- 38 restaurants

Pennsylvania- 32 restaurants

California- 31 restaurants

Georgia- 28 restaurants

Michigan- 26 restaurants

Illinois- 25 restaurants

Virginia- 19 restaurants

New York- 18 restaurants

Indiana- 18 restaurants

While the majority of attention has been on the closures within the United States, it’s worth noting that Red Lobster also operates internationally. The chain has a presence in several countries, including: Canada, Mexico, Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines. These locations have not been as affected by the financial struggles faced by the company in the US.

