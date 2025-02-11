I don’t know how to tell you this, but Papa John’s has a new garlic bath bomb for you to enjoy this Valentine’s Day

How do you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day? For some, it’s just another day enduring one of the toughest months of the year and wishing it was sunny again already. For others, it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy chocolate… not that there ever needs to be an excuse. And, for others, it’s time to take a bath with, um, garlic?

Yes, that’s right, Papa John’s has created a garlic bath bomb (yes, really!) for those who can’t get enough of this intense flavor. The bath bomb is off-white and says “special garlic bath bomb” on it. According to People, you can’t purchase this product from the pizza chain, so if you want it, you need to explain how much you adore the garlic sauce on social media.

How did the company come up with this? When they realized customers kept talking about their Special Garlic Dipping Sauce online, they knew it was time. Am I alone in thinking there’s a difference between enjoying some pepperoni pizza drenched in garlic sauce and taking a bath in the stuff? Doesn’t bathing in garlic defeat the purpose of taking a bath or shower in the first place? Wouldn’t you just smell like garlic? I need to hear from someone who gets the bath bomb, so please report back! This is important, after all.

Papa John’s Special Garlic Dipping Sauce automatically arrives every time you order pizza, and so it’s no wonder it has become so popular. It’s creamy and delicious, and people have even posted recipes online because they want to try it at home. According to Food.com, you can add salt and garlic powder to margarine, put it in the microwave, and there you go. According to the official website, there’s soybean oil, garlic, Vegetable Mono and Diglycerides, Natural Flavors, among a few other things. As many have pointed out, you can whip up your own recipe with butter, but margarine will make it taste like the real deal.

Maybe I’m thinking about this all wrong. Maybe nothing says romance like a garlic bath bomb? But if your partner won one of these and gave it to you as a Love Day gift, wouldn’t you just ask for a pizza all to yourself instead? That seems like a much better idea. Would a strongly flavored bath bomb seem more appealing if it was, say, ranch? Everyone loves ranch, after all, particularly Midwesterns, as the Association of Dressings and Sauces reported.

At the very least, no one should feel bad about pouring garlic sauce on their pizza, because garlic, as it turns out, is a health food. It’s antiviral and good for the immune system, can decrease blood pressure, and it has fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. So go ahead, order pizza and dip it in garlic sauce to your heart’s content!

Papa John’s isn’t the only fast food chain giving customers something special for Valentine’s Day. Burger King offers a Buy One Get One Free Whopper deal, for example. (But no burger sauce bath bombs, unfortunately… or fortunately). If bathing in garlic is too much for you (totally understandable), you can instead buy a thin-crust Papa Johns pizza in the shape of a heart for $11.99 from Feb. 5-14, 2025. Cupid would definitely approve of this gift. And for the brave among us, talk about how much you like the garlic sauce on social media, and you could win the bath bomb for yourself. In the meantime, who’s craving pizza?

