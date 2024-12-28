‘Jason needs a raise lol’: Woman’s Pizza Hut order comes with unexpected extras when delivery guy leaves his whole bag at her door

No offense to burgers and fries, but everyone agrees that ordering pizza is always a solid idea. Pizza buffets might not always work out, but as many TikTok users have found out, food delivery doesn’t always go smoothly.

@kass_821 got more pizza than she ever dreamed of when she ordered no-contact pizza delivery and the delivery guy forgot the entire bag of pies. When Kass called to explain what happened, the woman who answered the phone said “Oh Jason” right away and said he would come back in 10 minutes to retrieve it. Poor Jason!

Kass wrote in the capiton, “the employees had me cracking up,” and people enjoyed hearing this story, too. As one TikTok user put it, “Jason needs a raise lol.” Another said, “Jason took the no contact delivery too seriously.” Pizza Hut Canada also left a fantastic comment: “Jason giving the ultimate gift this holiday season.” Others guessed that Jason might have forgotten his whole bag at some other customers’ houses since the employees didn’t sound shocked.

Kass definitely did the right thing by phoning Pizza Hut and letting them know what was going on. But it’s easy to see that a lot of people would have faked innocence and enjoyed the extra pizzas. That smell alone is super tempting. I can relate to Jason because when I was in high school and university I sometimes left my key in the front door after coming home. Not the best or safest habit! Thankfully I grew out of that, but I could see myself forgetting the red bag of pizzas more than a few times.

Let’s face it though, this happens to everyone! When you’re in the midst of an activity, you get distracted and your mind wanders. And then, as happened here, you forget to pick up the red bag of pepperoni pizzas and just move on with your evening. I would have loved to see the expression on Jason’s face when he realized what had happened. This is honestly a nice, charming reminder that it’s not possible to be perfect and everyone is going to make mistakes.

If you’ve never had the delivery guy leave a red bag full of delicious pizzas at your door, it just might happen in the future, considering how often people order this favorite food for dinner. 47% of people like to get a large pizza (the only acceptable size!) and Americans tend to get pizza three times every month. It also turns out that people like ordering pizza from the same place. According to a Datassential survey 0f 1,000, 96% put in a delivery order at a place they were familiar with.

So, if you keep using Pizza Hut/Domino’s/Papa John’s/insert your fave place here, you might run into the same delivery driver. And, like Jason, they might make this honest error while working a long shift. I hope Jason enjoyed a slice (or whole) pizza as a treat after his stressful day!

