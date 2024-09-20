‘Look, it’s five breadsticks left’: Woman pays staggering amount for ‘buffet’ at popular pizza chain and exposes the truth

You’ve been wishing for pizza all day, so what better way to ensure you enjoy a little bit of everything than taking a trip to your local pizza buffet, right? Well, not necessarily. A woman recently took to TikTok to highlight the terrible offerings at Cicis Pizza after she paid good money to indulge in cheesy goodness.

In her video, TikToker @theamwsfamily explains how she went to the local pizza chain because her kids wanted to (this was the family’s third time), and she had the smarts to film the buffet. The camera pans over the pizzas, and only a few slices are available. The TikToker acknowledges that at Cicis Pizza, you are allowed to request pizza, but isn’t the whole point of getting a buffet not having to wait for the pizza to be made? You just go up and grab!

It’s not just the lack of grub that was the problem. “They didn’t have any bowls for the soup, so we had to keep asking for bowls,” @theamwsfamily explains. “And I understand the crowd; it gets busy, we get all that.” Despite the issues, the TikToker demonstrated considerable thoughtfulness toward others. “I told my kids, ‘look it’s five breadsticks now, y’all have to be accommodating for the other people,” she shared.

This is definitely not one of those Karen situations where the guest was unrealistic or rude. This woman seems like an absolute angel, but she is right that constantly requesting food is not the point of a buffet. Other TikTok users have been eager to share their thoughts, and despite the post only being up for a few days, it’s already attracting a lot of attention.

TikTokers share their thoughts on what a pizza buffet should look like

Many people had experiences with Cicis Pizza and were eager to share their thoughts in the video’s comment section. “When I go there I just make my own pizza,” a comment reads.

Another person commented on how they have not experienced the lack of food from their local Cicis. “That cicis was playing. They’re suppose to constantly be making pizza if it’s crowded or pizza is low,” they wrote. There are also comments claiming that it is location-dependent and that some restaurants are excellent.

Not everyone agrees with the family’s assessment of the pizza buffet. A TikToker noted that if you go when it’s busy, you should expect to wait for food. “If you go to cicis during rush hour it’s going to be busy …. you realize pizza has to cook in the oven,” the TikToker shared. Also, this approach to offering a pizza buffet may be a smart solution to avoid food waste (even if it is annoying for the customer). “They do that to control the food flow. Because people are going to just say forget it and leave,” a commenter wrote. In the U.S., the pizza industry specifically is estimated to produce around 25,000-75,000 pounds of food waste per restaurant per year.

Anyways, would you be happy to wait for some fresh slices, or is the chain doing things all wrong? It might be better to stay home and order in (as long as you don’t have this guy’s DoorDash experience, of course)!

