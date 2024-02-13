10 most romantic Valentine’s Day movies on Netflix

“Netflix and chill” has long been a part of our dating vocabulary, so it makes sense that the streaming giant has a plethora of great content for the most romantic holiday of the year.

From Valentine’s Day classics to brand-new romcoms, there’s something for all types of love birds on the streaming service. So, whether you’re planning a romantic night in, or want to know what to whack on after a fancy date, you’ll be sorted.

If you’re more of a “pretend the holiday doesn’t exist” kind of person, then perhaps this article isn’t for you. But if you’re a believer that romance is far from dead, then check out our list of 10 romantic Valentine’s Day movies on Netflix!

Players

Gina Rodriquez (Jane the Virgin) stars as Mack, a sportswriter based in New York who along with her friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) is obsessed with scoring with dates. However, when Lucifer star Tom Ellis falls into her life and she becomes infatuated with him, she realizes that she might need to grow up a little so she can move from being a hookup master to someone in a real relationship.

With this cast, you know you’re bound to get laughs, so if you’re looking for something lighter this V-day then Netflix’s newest romcom is perfect for you.

Mamma Mia!

Based on the hit musical of the same name which uses ABBA’s extensive back catalogue, Mamma Mia! is as iconic as the Swedish band. With a phenomenal cast that includes Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and a shaky-voiced Pierce Brosnan, the jukebox musical romcom tells the story of a soon-to-be bride who has invited three men to her destination wedding in Greece with the knowledge that one of them is her father. As the plot unfurls we get laughs, tears, and a whole load of excellent tunes, as well as some stunning shots of sparkling blue seas.

Love Actually

We know this is technically a Christmas movie, and the similarly written Valentine’s Day might have been a more relevant entry to this list, but when it comes to ensemble comedies about romance, nothing hits quite like Love Actually. The British seasonal romcom has more big names than an Oscar red carpet, and endures as a classic two decades after its initial release. Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, and Liam Neeson are just some of the faces that shine in this movie, which despite its Santa-heavy setting works at any time of the year.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Lana Condor’s breakout role sees her star as Lara Jean in this sweet teen rom-com. The plot follows the student as she falls into every high schooler’s worst nightmare: the long-winded, once-secret letters she wrote to all her crushes are mailed out to them, revealing her true feelings. From there the film turns into a classic will-they, won’t-they, but with multiple potential relationships. A fun, family-friendly addition to this list that will turn any viewer into a romantic during its runtime.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

When Peter (Jason Segal) goes through a horrific breakup with his famous, eponymous partner (Kristen Bell), he escapes to Hawaii to try and drown his sorrows in sun, sea, and endless cocktails. However, he is horrified to discover that his former lover is at the same resort with her new beau, the superstar rocker Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Peter finds himself in every ex’s worst nightmare, but can cute hotel worker Rachel (Mila Kunis) be his savior? A brilliant comedy with an all-star cast, it’s impossible not to love this film.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

When the book this film is based on was first released it caused shockwaves in 1920s society, and author D.H Lawrence saw it censored in almost every market it appeared in. Nearly three decades later it was the subject of an obscenity trial in the U.K., but the jurors ruled publisher Penguin not guilty, and the public finally got their mitts on an unabridged version. Nowadays the story about a woman discovering herself sexually after her husband is paralyzed in the war would be considered somewhat tame, but the film adaptation keeps the heat that made the novel so controversial, and is aided by excellent performances from Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell. One of Netflix’s best romances.

Silver Linings Playbook

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are astoundingly good in this sweet but mournful film about a man recovering from a stay in a psychiatric ward who finds love with a young widower. The movie is more subtle than a lot of the others on this list, but it manages to be sensitive, funny, and sweet, all while keeping viewers completely engaged. It also gained Lawrence an Oscar, and underlined her as a huge name in the industry.

Always Be My Maybe

Ali Wong and Randall Park are excellent in this movie as two childhood friends who are perfect for each other but never seemed to get the timing right. With a brilliant cameo from Keanu Reeves as himself, this is the sort of film that will have you crying tears of laughter and sadness. A satisfyingly sweet ending is the cherry on top of a great story that once again proves Wong’s prowess as a writer and actor.

Our Souls at Night

Love stories nowadays are often confined to young types looking for their forever person, but Our Souls at Night takes a stunning look into a burgeoning, slow-burning romance between two older characters. The film is very much character-driven, and is carried by its iconic leads: Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. It tells the stories of two neighbors who are both widowed and end up befriending each other after years of silence. As their relationship deepens, both struggle with what will come next. A complex but beautiful film.

Sixteen Candles

You can’t have Valentine’s Day without at least one classic eighties romcom, and nobody symbolizes that era more than Mollie Ringwald. In Sixteen Candles she’s at her sparkling best, and while the tropes the movie engages in might seem a little worn now, there’s a reason this film is so beloved. Plus, it has that iconic scene at the end, which in itself is enough to get it on this list.