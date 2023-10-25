Jennifer Lawrence’s greatest movie roles, ranked according to IMDb

Jennifer Lawrence is not only one of the highest-earning actresses in Hollywood, she’s also one of the most hardworking and prolific, presiding over a career that has spanned more than two dozen movies across two decades.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to explore some of these brilliant roles for yourself, then this list is what you’ve been looking for. Here are some of Lawrence’s greatest movie roles, ranked worst to best, according to the IMDb ratings.

15. Like Crazy (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.6 based on 60000+ votes

Starring: Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence, Anton Yelchin, Charlie Bewley

A romantic drama between two students; one British, and one American. Things start to go wrong when Anna (Felicity Jones) violates her student visa and overstays her welcome.

14. Joy (2015)

IMDb rating: 6.6 based on 140,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Edgar Ramírez

The story of Joy, who rises to become a powerful founder of a business empire.

13. Red Sparrow (2018)

IMDb rating: 6.6 based on 190,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Matthias Schoenaerts

After Dominika Egorova suffers a terrible injury causing her ballerina career to come to an abrupt end, she gets recruited into Russia’s intelligence service, and a branch called Sparrow School.

12. Mother! (2017)

IMDb rating: 6.6 based on 240,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer

Another mind-bender by director Darren Aronofsky, featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a couple whose peace is disrupted when strange people come to visit them at their house.

11. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

IMDb rating: 6.6 based on 480,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

The first part of Katniss Everdeen’s final adventure in District 13. After having destroyed the games and their relevance, Katniss fights against the system to bring about a new future for her people.

10. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

IMDb rating: 6.9 based on 450,000+ votes

Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult

The X-Men band together to fight another evil being, one who is looking to bring about the end of everything and destroy the world.

9. Passengers (2016)

IMDb rating: 7 based on 430,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen

A spaceship is traveling to a distant human colony, bearing many humans who are sleeping in cryo pods — until an incident opens one of the pods 90 years early.

8. Winter’s Bone (2010)

IMDb rating: 7.1 based on 147,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Garret Dillahunt, Isaiah Stone

An indie family drama flick centering around an Ozark Mountain girl who has to hunt down her drug-dealing father and try to keep her family together.

7. American Hustle (2013)

IMDb rating: 7.2 based on 490,000+ votes

Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence

An Oscar-nominated movie about a con man and his partner who end up helping the FBI. Jennifer Lawrence portrays the con man Irving’s wife, Rosalyn.

6. Don’t Look Up (2021)

IMDb rating: 7.2 based on 570,000+ votes

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett

Two astronomers (portrayed by Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) realize that a comet, large enough to destroy the entire planet, is headed toward Earth, so now they have to find a way to warn everyone that extinction is imminent.

5. The Hunger Games (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.2 based on 720,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Stanley Tucci

Katniss Everdeen begins her epic journey in the Hunger Games, taking over her sister’s place in a deadly televised competition that will go on to challenge the fate of their world.

4. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

IMDb rating: 7.5 based on 695,000+ votes

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman

After sparking a rebellion with her victory in the previous outing, Katniss continues her journey in this acclaimed sequel to the 2012 movie, becoming a target for the Capitol and its tyrannical regime.

3. X-Men: First Class (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.7 based on 700,000+ votes

Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Bacon

Two groups of mutants, led by Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr, come together to form a coalition, but things go awry when the latter starts pursuing a mutant who ruined his life.

2. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.7 based on 730,000+ votes

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

A rom-com centering around Pat, a man recently out of a psychiatric hospital, who tries to get his life together, but finds that things only get more complicated when he meets Tiffany.

1. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

IMDb rating: 7.9 based on 730,000+ votes

Starring: Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

The X-Men, or what remains of them, send Wolverine back in time to prevent a catastrophe that threatens to destroy mutants and humans alike.