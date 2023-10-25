All Jennifer Lawrence movies currently on Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence is a force to be reckoned with.

She’s been a Hollywood darling for more than a decade now, which finally gives her space to explore the weird, wild, and raunchy side projects those early Hunger Games years didn’t allow for. With the popularity she’s built up over the years, people would watch just about anything with J-Law’s name attached, regardless of quality. Not that quality is much of a concern — even Lawrence’s less popular flicks are still heavy hitters.

Her most recent release, a raunchy comedy that dropped in June of 2023, illustrates this perfectly. No Hard Feelings recently arrived on Netflix and, among many viewers, failed to live up to Lawrence’s other work. Even so, the flick sports a solid 71 percent Tomatometer score (and 87 percent audience score) on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that even an unpopular Lawrence flick is still good. The ease of access provided by its spot among Netflix’s lineup is likely to give the film an even bigger boost, as audience members who couldn’t find time for a theatrical viewing settle in to enjoy it, alongside Lawrence’s other Netflix offerings, from the comfort of their couch.

No Hard Feelings — 2023

Lawrence’s most recent film was, by all accounts, a success. It doubled its expenses at the box office and earned solid reviews from critics and fans alike. It enjoyed the typical stint between its theatrical release and streaming release before landing on Netflix in October and finding a surge in popularity among subscribers. It’s a goofy, racy, genuinely funny flick that showcases just how many hats Lawrence can wear.

The film follows Lawrence alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, an awkward teen whose parents hire the 30-something Lawrence to romance him. It’s a fun twist on the classic comedy formula, placing Lawrence in the role of the down-on-her-luck adult trying to worm her way into some much-needed money. It’s also a far cry from the typical Lawrence offering, and very much worth a viewing.

Don’t Look Up — 2021

As is Don’t Look Up, a pointed political satire that released at just the right time. Dropping mid-pandemic, the film is one big, harsh joke about the indifference and purposeful blindness of the public, media, and government. It’s a stark commentary on climate change and collective apathy, and — despite its middle-of-the-road reviews — it’s an interesting and thoroughly watchable entry into Lawrence’s body of work.

Lawrence plays a doctoral candidate in astronomy who, alongside her astronomy professor, discovers that a comet is hurtling toward Earth. Their attempts to warn the public fall on deaf ears, as the film mocks us all for our unbothered ignorance regarding any issue that isn’t knocking down our front door.

Silver Linings Playbook — 2012

There’s a solid gap between two of Lawrence’s Netflix offerings and her final. Only three of her movies are currently available on the streamer, and Silver Linings Playbook doesn’t share much real estate with its peers. On top of the almost decade-long gap between its release and that of Don’t Look Up, there’s the tonal difference. Silver Linings Playbook is a drama, sprinkled through with compassionate, compelling performances and plenty of harsh, emotional moments.

It’s a far cry from the bawdy comedy of No Hard Feelings, but there’s a reason Silver Linings Playbook was so heavily nominated back in 2013. It features stunning performances from both Lawrence and Bradley Cooper and details a captivating and heart-wrenching story revolving around two deeply human characters.