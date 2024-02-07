Is there a Blackberry Crown Royal release date?

A fresh election year is officially underway in the states, and you know what that means: It’s time for a drink.

This year is likely to see alcohol sales skyrocket across the nation, as our exhausted citizens drown the profound sense of doom in a nice cocktail. Those drinking games we thought up in 2016 are far less amusing than one Trump presidency, an entire pandemic, and an attempted insurrection, and at this point, we’re really just drinking to dampen the noise coming from the right side of the political aisle.

In the first good news seemingly since Barack Obama was in office, an answer to the current political climate is incoming. Crown Royal is releasing a new blackberry-flavored edition just in time for the summer shenanigans that will, no doubt, accompany the official turn of the season.

Do we know when Blackberry Crown Royal will hit shelves?

The announcement of a new flavor of Crown Royal is typically a relatively minor affair, but in this, the darkest timeline, it’s a whole event. The brand only boasts a few flavored options as it is, and some of them — like Crown Apple — are perpetual favorites among some drinkers. Blackberry is set to join the ever-popular apple-flavored Crown Royal, along with peach, vanilla, and salted caramel.

There’s still no concrete release date for Crown Royal’s Blackberry limited edition, but we do know it’s coming between the end of February and early March 2024. That’s the loose timeframe given to buyers who got in on the item’s nearly sold-out preorder list, and the one shared by a number of alcohol retailers.

The loose release date will put the liquor out just ahead of the proper transition from spring to summer, leaving people with a slew of blackberry-flavored drink options to enjoy in the summer heat. Anyone who’s yet to get in on the pre-sale isn’t likely to get their hands on the initial batch of Blackberry Crown Royal, but never fear — with how popular the flavor already is, Crown will be putting out more in no time.