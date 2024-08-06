Is there a Dunkin’ fall menu 2024 release date (and when can you get a pumpkin donut)?

Dunkin’ Donuts or Starbucks? It’s a question that coffee lovers have asked themselves many times. Since I’m Canadian, the question over here is Tim Hortons or Starbucks, but I’m an equal-opportunity coffee fan. Thankfully, both Dunkin’ and Starbucks have Autumn-themed menus, which means some amazing treats are just around the corner.

If you believe the best part of summer is anticipating fall, you’re in good company. While of course you can bake a pumpkin pie any time of year, it just doesn’t feel the same on a random January or July afternoon. So let’s ask an important and exciting question: when can we stop drinking boring black coffee and start enjoying all things pumpkin?

When can you order off the Dunkin’ Donuts fall 2024 menu?

According to Fast Food Club, the Dunkin’ Donuts fall 2024 menu will be released on Aug. 28. While some might say that’s technically still summer, others are already making Pinterest boards of fall leaves and pecan pies, so a lot of people are ready.

While Dunkin’ Donuts will put out a menu just for Halloween that includes a Spider Donut, let’s dream about all the delicious items we can order at the end of August. If we want something a bit different, we can get an Almond Spice. But if we’re still on the pumpkin spice train, there’s a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and a Dunkalatte. We can order any of these drinks iced or hot, which is good news considering that fall temperatures can be sweltering one minute and freezing the next… sometimes even in the same day.

If you’re not a coffee drinker (how? why?), you can still get a Dunkin’ Refresher and order some fall-themed food to go along with it. The fall 2024 menu will include Apple Cider Donuts, Pumpkin Muffins, and Pumpkin Munchins/Donuts. There’s also Banana Chocolate Chip Bread, which might not remind us of September but sounds delicious nonetheless.

