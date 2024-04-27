On This Day, April 27: Thanos snapped his fingers while Netflix got spicier

The entertainment industry is a multibillion-dollar monster that must push new content daily to survive. That means even on a seemingly random day, such as April 27, we have something to be celebrated, such as big stars’ birthdays or iconic cinematic events.

With Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU was at its most ambitious

Image via Marvel Studios

On April 27, 2018, Marvel Studios released its most ambitious movie. Avengers: Infinity War was the culmination of ten years of movies and TV shows carefully planned to give birth to the ultimate crossover. In the early 2000s, if a studio asked people to watch a dozen films to understand a new release, we could bet on the project’s failure. Yet, Infinity War hauled more than two billion dollars at the international box office.

Even before Infinity War, MCU fans were sure Marvel Studios wouldn’t kill the heroes. So, after Thanos (Josh Brolin) won the battle and snapped away half the sentient life in the universe, people expected the deed to be undone by Avengers: Endgame. That doesn’t change the emotional impact of seeing some fan-favorite characters reduced to dust. Infinity War knows it’s telling a lie and still manages to hit the audience as hard as possible. As such, it is not only a great superhero movie. It’s a great movie, period.

Never Have I Ever wished for a spicier teen show on Netflix

Image via Netflix

Netflix constantly releases new content on its streaming platform, so most of it gets buried inside a choice-paralysis-sized pile of movies and series. However, on April 27, 2020, the streamer took the world by surprise with a funny and witty TV show that dared to explore high school drama while accepting the obvious fact that every teenager is a horny beast. There is nothing like Never Have I Ever out there, as few creative teams would manage to balance a story that’s all about teenagers discovering their sexuality but doesn’t sexualize said teenagers.

With four seasons of 10 episodes each, Never Have I Ever remains one of the most bingeable Netflix shows, boasting solid performances, good pacing, and an honest look at life in high school. The series is also queer-friendly and focused on a layered female protagonist. In short, four years ago, on this very day, Netflix released an original production that suddenly took traction and amassed a legion of followers, ensuring its longevity.

Lizzo just turned 35

Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson on April 27, 1988, Lizzo has become a rap icon in her twenties. The young and talented artist slowly climbed the ladder of fame, one album at a time, while also releasing singles that rocketed her to the top of the Billboard chart. Regardless of what kind of music you enjoy, everyone knows the name Lizzo, which shows how influential the pop icon has become.

2020 was a decisive year for Lizzo, as she received eight nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards, ahead of every other artist nominated for the prize. She scored three trophies: Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Lizzo would one-up herself in 2022 by taking home the Grammy Award for Record of the Year thanks to her album Special. It was the first time a Black woman won this Grammy since 1994, when Whitney Houston was granted the honor.

Lizzo has been involved with some serious allegations of racial and sexual harassment in a case that’s still following the slow pace of justice. When the facts emerge to confirm Lizzo’s guilt or innocence, her April 27 birthday will become even more meaningful. It will either be the date of birth of a revolutionary rapper unjustly attacked or of a singer who used her fame to abuse other people.

