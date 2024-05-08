CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 07: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft sits atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 after the planned launch of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test was scrubbed on May 07, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. ULA’s launch director declared a scrub on Monday night due to a faulty oxygen relief valve on the Atlas V rocket's second stage. ULA's team is working to determine if the valve has enough lifespan to try another launch attempt later this week.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
When does Boeing’s Starliner launch?

Boeing is once again hitting snags.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: May 8, 2024 09:45 am

Boeing’s reputation has absolutely tanked in recent years, as malfunctions and lawsuits shift the optics of the once-dominant aerospace company.

Over the last few years alone, Boeing has seen one broadly fatal crash, numerous major defects, and massive monetary penalties. The company is working to salvage its reputation, but its a long road, particularly as the launch of its Starliner capsule is delayed due to — you guessed it — technical issues.

To be fair, everyone would prefer a delay in launch rather than a crash, so Boeing made the right decision, but it sure doesn’t help optics for the rapidly-declining company. Had things gone as planned, the Starliner would already be on its 10-day mission, but as it stands the planned Crew Flight Test is still facing delays.

When will the Starliner launch, following delays?

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft sits atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test on May 05, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The liftoff to the International Space Station is scheduled for 10:34 p.m. ET on Monday.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Starliner was initially slated to launch its Crew Flight Test on Monday, May 6, but right around two hours ahead of the planned liftoff the launch was called off. Mission teams discovered a faulty “oxygen relief valve” on the “upper stage of Starliner’s rocket ride,” according to Space.com. This forced a delay, initially intended to last no more than a day, but ultimately stretching much longer.

Boeing, NASA, and the United Launch Alliance initially considered a Tuesday launch, but later decided to further delay the Starliner’s departure. The vessel will now be grounded through the week, at least, meaning it won’t see a launch until the evening of Friday, May 10 at the earliest.

A Tuesday update from NASA officials noted that the delay will allow “teams to complete data analysis on a pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank of the Atlas V rocket’s Centaur upper stage and determine whether it is necessary to replace the valve.” Assuming this process proceeds without any further hiccups, a Friday launch should be possible, but should any further issues arise we may see additional delays.

Should the Friday launch proceed as planned, it should see the Starliner depart at 9pm ET. A minor delay could lead to a Saturday launch, but any major hiccups will likely ground the Starliner for the forseeable future.

Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.