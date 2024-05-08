When does Boeing’s Starliner launch?

Boeing’s reputation has absolutely tanked in recent years, as malfunctions and lawsuits shift the optics of the once-dominant aerospace company.

Recommended Videos

Over the last few years alone, Boeing has seen one broadly fatal crash, numerous major defects, and massive monetary penalties. The company is working to salvage its reputation, but its a long road, particularly as the launch of its Starliner capsule is delayed due to — you guessed it — technical issues.

To be fair, everyone would prefer a delay in launch rather than a crash, so Boeing made the right decision, but it sure doesn’t help optics for the rapidly-declining company. Had things gone as planned, the Starliner would already be on its 10-day mission, but as it stands the planned Crew Flight Test is still facing delays.

When will the Starliner launch, following delays?

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Starliner was initially slated to launch its Crew Flight Test on Monday, May 6, but right around two hours ahead of the planned liftoff the launch was called off. Mission teams discovered a faulty “oxygen relief valve” on the “upper stage of Starliner’s rocket ride,” according to Space.com. This forced a delay, initially intended to last no more than a day, but ultimately stretching much longer.

Boeing, NASA, and the United Launch Alliance initially considered a Tuesday launch, but later decided to further delay the Starliner’s departure. The vessel will now be grounded through the week, at least, meaning it won’t see a launch until the evening of Friday, May 10 at the earliest.

A Tuesday update from NASA officials noted that the delay will allow “teams to complete data analysis on a pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank of the Atlas V rocket’s Centaur upper stage and determine whether it is necessary to replace the valve.” Assuming this process proceeds without any further hiccups, a Friday launch should be possible, but should any further issues arise we may see additional delays.

Should the Friday launch proceed as planned, it should see the Starliner depart at 9pm ET. A minor delay could lead to a Saturday launch, but any major hiccups will likely ground the Starliner for the forseeable future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more